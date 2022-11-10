Lirik Lagu Fall in Line - Christina Aguilera feat Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fall in Line - Christina Aguilera feat Demi Lovato
[Christina Aguilera:]
Little girls, listen closely
'Cause no one told me
But you deserve to know
That in this world, you are not beholden
You do not owe them
Your body and your soul
All the youth in the world will not save you from growing older
And all the truth in a girl is too precious to be stolen from her
[Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato:]
It's just the way it is
And maybe it's never gonna change
But I got a mind to show my strength
And I got a right to speak my mind
And I'm gonna pay for this
They're gonna burn me at the stake
But I got a fire in my veins
I wasn't made to fall in line
No, I wasn't made to fall in line, no
[Demi Lovato:]
Show some skin, make him want you
'Cause God forbid you
Know your own way home
Ask yourself why it matters
Who it flatters
You're more than flesh and bones
All the youth in the world will not save you from growing older
And all the truth in a girl is too precious to be stolen from her
[Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato:]
It's just the way it is
And maybe it's never gonna change (no)
But I got a mind to show my strength (my strength)
And I got a right to speak my mind (my mind)
And I'm gonna pay for this (pay, pay)
They're gonna burn me at the stake (stake)
But I got a fire in my veins (veins)
I wasn't made to fall in line (line)
No, no, I wasn't made to fall in line
No, we weren't made to fall in line, oh
[Distorted male voice:]
Yea, two, three
Right — two, three
Shut your mouth
Stick your ass out for me
March — two, three
Two, three
Who told you you're allowed to think?
Yea, two, three
Right — two, three
Shut your mouth
Stick your ass out for me
March — two, three
Two, three
Who told you you're allowed to think?
[Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato:]
It's just the way it is
And maybe it's never gonna change
But I got a mind to show my strength (my strength)
And I got a right to speak my mind (my mind)
And I'm gonna pay for this (I'm gonna pay for this)
They're gonna burn me at the stake
But I got a fire in my veins
'Cause I wasn't made to fall in line
But I got a fire in my veins
I'm never gonna fall in line, oh
