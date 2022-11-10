Lirik Lagu Living Water – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Living Water – Vancouver Sleep Clinic
I'd felt alone, I'd lost control
And everything I dreamed, I let go
Emotionless, I wouldn't let you in
Making me blind to what I love
So I washed up on the shoreline
To chase the city lights
Sold my voice to the people but nothing changed inside
Pushed away from the angels
To the comfort of strangers
In their arms I faded
Feeling further on my own
I'm coming home
In the moments of emotion
Through all the highs and all the lows
I have scoured all the world
But nothing fills me like your love
In a beautiful surrender
In a bittersweet farewell
It took too long to find the words
But you were all I ever want
And now, 'cause you're melding me inside
And now, 'cause I finally feel alive
My strength was gone, I was not unbreakable
Anything I held was hollow
I gave it all for the promise land
And left the living water
Crossed the world with these empty hands
To find I'm nothing on my own
In the moments of emotion
Through all the highs and the lows
I have scoured all the world
But nothing fills me like your love
In a beautiful surrender
In a bittersweet farewell
It took too long to find the words
But you were all I ever want
And now, 'cause you're melding me inside
And now, 'cause I finally feel alive
In the moments of emotion
Through all the highs and the lows
I have scoured all the world
But nothing fills me like your love
In a beautiful surrender
In a bittersweet farewell
It took too long to find the words
But you were all I ever want
And I know that I've failed a thousand times
In the end, you're the only home I find
Artikel Pilihan