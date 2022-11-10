Lirik Lagu Living Water – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Living Water – Vancouver Sleep Clinic

I'd felt alone, I'd lost control

And everything I dreamed, I let go

Emotionless, I wouldn't let you in

Making me blind to what I love

So I washed up on the shoreline

To chase the city lights

Sold my voice to the people but nothing changed inside

Pushed away from the angels

To the comfort of strangers

In their arms I faded

Feeling further on my own

I'm coming home

In the moments of emotion

Through all the highs and all the lows

I have scoured all the world

But nothing fills me like your love

In a beautiful surrender

In a bittersweet farewell

It took too long to find the words

But you were all I ever want

And now, 'cause you're melding me inside

And now, 'cause I finally feel alive

My strength was gone, I was not unbreakable

Anything I held was hollow

I gave it all for the promise land

And left the living water

Crossed the world with these empty hands

To find I'm nothing on my own

In the moments of emotion

Through all the highs and the lows

I have scoured all the world

But nothing fills me like your love

In a beautiful surrender

In a bittersweet farewell

It took too long to find the words

But you were all I ever want

And now, 'cause you're melding me inside

And now, 'cause I finally feel alive

In the moments of emotion

Through all the highs and the lows

I have scoured all the world

But nothing fills me like your love

In a beautiful surrender

In a bittersweet farewell

It took too long to find the words

But you were all I ever want

And I know that I've failed a thousand times

In the end, you're the only home I find