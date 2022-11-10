Lirik Lagu Meet Me in Amsterdam - RINI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Meet Me in Amsterdam - RINI
I would sail across the world
Row this boat from dusk til dawn
To a place where we belong
Girl your body is calling me
There ain't no sunshine, no sunshine
Where I was before
But I found the Love the warmth in your arms
Won't you come closer, let it take over
I don't need anything, I just want you
When I saw her in my dreams,
Never thought it meant a thing til I felt and
Touched her skin, when she smiles, my knees go weak
There ain't no sunshine, no sunshine
Where I was before
But I found the Love the warmth in your arms
Won't you come closer, let it take over
I don't need anything, I just want you
If there is a next time
If there is a next time
Meet me in Amsterdam
Meet me in Amsterdam
Meet me in Amsterdam
Meet me in Amsterdam
Meet me in Amsterdam
Meet me in Amsterdam
