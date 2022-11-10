Lirik Lagu Meet Me in Amsterdam - RINI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Meet Me in Amsterdam - RINI

I would sail across the world

Row this boat from dusk til dawn

To a place where we belong

Girl your body is calling me

There ain't no sunshine, no sunshine

Where I was before

But I found the Love the warmth in your arms

Won't you come closer, let it take over

I don't need anything, I just want you

When I saw her in my dreams,

Never thought it meant a thing til I felt and

Touched her skin, when she smiles, my knees go weak

There ain't no sunshine, no sunshine

Where I was before

But I found the Love the warmth in your arms

Won't you come closer, let it take over

I don't need anything, I just want you

If there is a next time

If there is a next time

Meet me in Amsterdam

Meet me in Amsterdam

Meet me in Amsterdam

Meet me in Amsterdam

Meet me in Amsterdam

Meet me in Amsterdam