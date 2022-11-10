Lirik Lagu Whispers – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Whispers – Vancouver Sleep Clinic

You lost your purpose quietly

In the night

In your eyes

No paving to your heartstrings

On your own

Left alone

A silent rush of thunder

A voice that pulls you under

A whisper that stole you away

We never fought to lose it

We didn't build to burn this

You don't have to carry the weight of your sin

We didn't rise to cave in

We never left for safety

I will not just age to grow weary and bleed

These burdens brought you crashing

Under doubt

Through the ground

They sealed your lips with silence

No resistance

Not a sound

We never fought to lose it

We didn't build to burn this

You don't have to carry the weight of your sin

We didn't rise to cave in

We never left for safety

I will not just age to grow weary and bleed

It's worth too much to give it in

You gave it all for this

You gave it all for this

We never fought to lose it

We never left for safety

We didn't rise to cave in

I will not just age to grow weary and bleed

