Lirik Lagu Whispers – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Whispers – Vancouver Sleep Clinic
You lost your purpose quietly
In the night
In your eyes
No paving to your heartstrings
On your own
Left alone
A silent rush of thunder
A voice that pulls you under
A whisper that stole you away
We never fought to lose it
We didn't build to burn this
You don't have to carry the weight of your sin
We didn't rise to cave in
We never left for safety
I will not just age to grow weary and bleed
These burdens brought you crashing
Under doubt
Through the ground
They sealed your lips with silence
No resistance
Not a sound
We never fought to lose it
We didn't build to burn this
You don't have to carry the weight of your sin
We didn't rise to cave in
We never left for safety
I will not just age to grow weary and bleed
It's worth too much to give it in
You gave it all for this
You gave it all for this
We never fought to lose it
We never left for safety
We didn't rise to cave in
I will not just age to grow weary and bleed
