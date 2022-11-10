Lirik Lagu Wanted – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wanted – Vanessa Carlton
I have wandered far and wide
For something real something to die for
But I have found you and you do not see
All that is me all that is true
I am more than you will see,
I am more than you will need
I am more than you will see,
More than wanted
As you float the flimsy surface
You should know life lies beneath it
Don't pretend you feel what I feel for you
Live illusion and I am real
I am more than you will see,
I am more than you will need
I am more than you will see,
More than wanted
I know, I know you like the way
You feel when I play
I know, I know you don't really
Hear what I say
I know, I know you are waiting
For something to raid
I know, I know you wish you could be
More than you say
I have wandered far and wide
For something real something to die for
But I have found you and you do not see
All that is me all that is true and
I am more than you will see,
I am more than you will need
I am more than you will see,
More than wanted
More than you'll love, more than you'll hate,
More than you'll hold, more than wanted
More than you'll crave, more than you'll cherish,
More than you'll have, more than wanted
