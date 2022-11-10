Lirik Lagu Wanted – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wanted – Vanessa Carlton

I have wandered far and wide

For something real something to die for

But I have found you and you do not see

All that is me all that is true

I am more than you will see,

I am more than you will need

I am more than you will see,

More than wanted

As you float the flimsy surface

You should know life lies beneath it

Don't pretend you feel what I feel for you

Live illusion and I am real

I am more than you will see,

I am more than you will need

I am more than you will see,

More than wanted

I know, I know you like the way

You feel when I play

I know, I know you don't really

Hear what I say

I know, I know you are waiting

For something to raid

I know, I know you wish you could be

More than you say

I have wandered far and wide

For something real something to die for

But I have found you and you do not see

All that is me all that is true and

I am more than you will see,

I am more than you will need

I am more than you will see,

More than wanted

More than you'll love, more than you'll hate,

More than you'll hold, more than wanted

More than you'll crave, more than you'll cherish,

More than you'll have, more than wanted