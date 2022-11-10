Lirik Lagu Carry You Home – James Blunt dan Fakta di Baliknya

Carry You Home – James Blunt

Trouble is her only friend and he's back again.

Makes her body older than it really is.

She says it's high time she went away,

No one's got much to say

In this town.

Trouble is the only way is down, down, down.

As strong as you were, tender you go.

I'm watching you breathing for the last time.

A song for your heart, but when it is quiet,

I know what it means and I'll carry you home.

I'll carry you home.

If she had wings she would fly away,

And another day God will give her some.

Trouble is the only way is down, down, down.

As strong as you were, tender you go.

I'm watching you breathing for the last time.

A song for your heart, but when it is quiet,

I know what it means and I'll carry you home.

I'll carry you home.

And they all born pretty in New York City tonight,

And someone's little girl was taken from the world tonight

Under the Stars and Stripes.

As strong as you were, tender you go.

I'm watching you breathing for the last time.

A song for your heart, but when it is quiet,

I know what it means and I'll carry you home.

As strong as you were, tender you go.

I'm watching you breathing for the last time.

A song for your heart, but when it is quiet,

I know what it means and I'll carry you home.

I'll carry you home.

