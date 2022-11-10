Lirik Lagu Available – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 November 2022, 01:10 WIB
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber /Tangkapan layar YouTube

AvailableJustin Bieber

Thinkin' 'bout you, it ain't always 'bout me
Don't make any sense in you bein' lonely
Hurry up and get here now, but don't speed
I'll never get over you up under me

I'm available (Yeah-yeah)
Oh, yes, I am (Yeah-yeah)
I'm available (Yeah-yeah)
Yeah, for you, I am
Don't mean to sound desperate
But you made it like this
Say I'm number one on your to-do list
I'm available (Yeah-yeah)
I'm available

Nothin' like your hands on me
Regret the moments that they're off me and let it sink in
Hear me talkin', don't ignore me
I was just about to call it, what you thinkin'?
Been thinkin' 'bout you, can't get this vision out my head
Got a grip, I'm holdin' onto every thing you say
Ain't makin' this up just to get you in my bed
If you ain't left, yeah, you can go ahead

Thinkin' 'bout you, it ain't always 'bout me
Don't make any sense in you bein' lonely
Hurry up and get here now, but don't speed
I'll never get over you up under me

I'm available (Yeah-yeah)
Oh, yes, I am (Yeah-yeah)
I'm available (Yeah-yeah)
Yeah, for you, I am
Don't mean to sound desperate
But you made it like this
Say I'm number one on your to-do list
I'm available (Yeah-yeah)
I'm available

Got my arms wide open (Arms wide open)
Got my arms wide open (Arms wide open)

I get frustrated when you're busy
Lately, that's been more than often, baby, what is this?
It's like, do you even miss me?
Feelin' less than priority, you got me convinced
Convinced I'm the only one, trippin' in my head
Because in reality, you live in my bed
I'm supposed to hold onto everything you said
Yes or no question, don't leave it unread

Are you available (Yeah-yeah) now?
Oh, here I am, (Yeah-yeah) oh, here I am
Are you available? (Yeah-yeah)
Just tell me, "Yeah"
'Cause for you, I am
You know I am
Don't mean to sound desperate
But you made it like this
Say I'm number one on your to-do list
Are you available (Yeah-yeah)
Like I'm available?

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Dangdut, Perjalanan Panjang Musik Rakyat yang Lekat dengan Kaum 'Kalah'

Dangdut, Perjalanan Panjang Musik Rakyat yang Lekat dengan Kaum 'Kalah'

9 November 2022, 15:15 WIB
Daftar Pemenang Genie Music Awards 2022, NCT DREAM Borong Hadiah Utama

Daftar Pemenang Genie Music Awards 2022, NCT DREAM Borong Hadiah Utama

9 November 2022, 15:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu No-Dream Land – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No-Dream Land – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 04:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Baby – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 03:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu My Lady – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Lady – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 02:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Black Ballon – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Black Ballon – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 01:46 WIB
Lirik Lagu Unsung – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unsung – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 00:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pretty Baby – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pretty Baby – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 00:49 WIB
Lirik Lagu All Eyes on Me – Goo Goo Dolls dan Faktanya

Lirik Lagu All Eyes on Me – Goo Goo Dolls dan Faktanya

9 November 2022, 00:42 WIB
Lirik Lagu Buried Alive – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buried Alive – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Daftar Lengkap 69 Obat Sirup yang Dilarang Beredar di Pasaran oleh BPOM Terkait Cemaran Etilen Glikol
2

Tata Cara dan Bacaan Niat Shalat Khusuf Saat Gerhana Bulan Total, Bisa Berjamaah atau Sendiri
3

Niat Sholat Gerhana Lengkap dengan Tata Cara dan Amalan Sunah yang Dianjurkan Rasulullah SAW
4

Tata Cara Shalat Gerhana, Mulai dari Niat hingga Salam
5

Link Live Streaming Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November 2022, Bisa Disaksikan Lewat 2 Tautan Berikut
6

Begal Semakin Marak, Polisi Imbau Perempuan Pengendara Motor Berhati-hati
7

Prediksi Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAKARTA
8

Jam Berapa Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November 2022? Simak Waktunya di Sejumlah Kota Besar di Indonesia
9

Puncak Gerhana Bulan Total Jam Berapa? Berikut Jadwal Lengkap Fase Penampakannya di Indonesia
10

Tata Cara Shalat Khusuf Beserta Bacaan Niatnya, Amalkan saat Gerhana Bulan Total Malam Ini

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Pedoman Tangerang

Lagi, Tony Sutrisno Sebut Alami Pemerasan dalam Kasus Penipuan Mobil Mewah McLaren Sebesar 4,5 M

Lagi, Tony Sutrisno Sebut Alami Pemerasan dalam Kasus Penipuan Mobil Mewah McLaren Sebesar 4,5 M

10 November 2022, 01:43 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Liverpool vs Derby County Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Liverpool vs Derby County Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

10 November 2022, 01:40 WIB

Portal Kudus

Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

10 November 2022, 01:35 WIB

Portal Kudus

KUMPULAN Soal UAS IPS Kelas 7 Semester 1 PDF 2022 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal IPS Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022

KUMPULAN Soal UAS IPS Kelas 7 Semester 1 PDF 2022 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal IPS Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022

10 November 2022, 01:35 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Tilongkabila Bulan November 2022 Semua Rute Lengkap Syarat dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Tilongkabila Bulan November 2022 Semua Rute Lengkap Syarat dan Harga Tiket

10 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Kamis 10 November 2022: Pikirkan Tentang Bahagia

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Kamis 10 November 2022: Pikirkan Tentang Bahagia

10 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

10 November 2022, 01:24 WIB

Portal Kudus

Contoh Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

Contoh Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

10 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

TERBARU GRATIS Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Derby County: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

TERBARU GRATIS Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Derby County: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

10 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea Carabao Cup, Nonton Siaran Langsung Piala Liga di TV Online Ini

LINK Live Streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea Carabao Cup, Nonton Siaran Langsung Piala Liga di TV Online Ini

10 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer 10 November 2022, Hari Ini Mungkin Anda akan Menjadi Emosional

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer 10 November 2022, Hari Ini Mungkin Anda akan Menjadi Emosional

10 November 2022, 01:19 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

10 November 2022, 01:14 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Kamis 10 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, dan Family 100

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Kamis 10 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, dan Family 100

10 November 2022, 01:12 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Arsenal vs Brighton Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Arsenal vs Brighton Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

10 November 2022, 01:10 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

10 November 2022, 01:08 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Anak Jalanan A New Beginning

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Anak Jalanan A New Beginning

10 November 2022, 01:06 WIB

Media Blora

Prediksi Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 SMP Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

Prediksi Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 SMP Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

10 November 2022, 01:02 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

10 November 2022, 01:02 WIB

Media Blora

Prediksi Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Lengkap

Prediksi Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Lengkap

10 November 2022, 00:59 WIB

Media Blora

Latihan Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Dilengkapi dengan Kunci Jawaban

Latihan Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Dilengkapi dengan Kunci Jawaban

10 November 2022, 00:57 WIB

Media Blora

Latihan Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Dilengkapi dengan Kunci Jawaban

Latihan Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Dilengkapi dengan Kunci Jawaban

10 November 2022, 00:54 WIB

Media Blora

Kumpulan Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Disertai Kunci Jawaban

Kumpulan Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Disertai Kunci Jawaban

10 November 2022, 00:50 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022: Jam Tayang Cinta Alesha, Karena Aku Sayang, Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022: Jam Tayang Cinta Alesha, Karena Aku Sayang, Ikatan Cinta

10 November 2022, 00:50 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Terkini Arsenal vs Brighton: Anda juga bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Terkini Arsenal vs Brighton: Anda juga bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

10 November 2022, 00:50 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Semua Koalisi Capres Gamang, Apapun Bisa Terjadi, PKB Terus Gocek PKS Gabung Dengan Gerindra

Semua Koalisi Capres Gamang, Apapun Bisa Terjadi, PKB Terus Gocek PKS Gabung Dengan Gerindra

10 November 2022, 00:48 WIB