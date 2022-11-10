Lirik Lagu Ordinary Day – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ordinary Day – Vanessa Carlton
Just a day, just an, ordinary day
Just tryin' to get by
Just a boy, just an, ordinary boy but
He was looking to the sky and
As he asked if I would come along
I started to realize that everyday he finds just what he's lookin' for
Like a shooting star he shines, and he said
Take my hand, live while you can
Don't you see your dreams lie right in the palm of your hand
And as he spoke, he spoke, ordinary words
Though they did not feel
For I felt what I had not felt before
And you'd swear those words could heal and
As I looked up into those eyes, his vision borrows mine
And I know he's no stranger
For I feel I've held him for all of time, and he said
Take my hand, live while you can
Don't you see your dreams lie right in the palm of your hand
Please come with me, see what I see
Touch the stars for time will not flee
Time will not flee, can't you see
Just a dream, just an, ordinary dream
As I wake in bed
And that boy, that ordinary boy
Was it all in my head?
Didn't he ask if I would come along
It all seemed so real, but as I looked to the door
I saw that boy standing there with a deal, and he said
Take my hand, live while you can
Don't you see your dreams lie right, in the palm of your hand
In the palm of your hand
Just a day, just an ordinary day
Just tryin' to get by
Just a boy, just an ordinary boy, but
He was looking to the sky
