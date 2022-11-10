Lirik Lagu Ordinary Day – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ordinary Day – Vanessa Carlton

Just a day, just an, ordinary day

Just tryin' to get by

Just a boy, just an, ordinary boy but

He was looking to the sky and

As he asked if I would come along

I started to realize that everyday he finds just what he's lookin' for

Like a shooting star he shines, and he said

Take my hand, live while you can

Don't you see your dreams lie right in the palm of your hand

And as he spoke, he spoke, ordinary words

Though they did not feel

For I felt what I had not felt before

And you'd swear those words could heal and

As I looked up into those eyes, his vision borrows mine

And I know he's no stranger

For I feel I've held him for all of time, and he said

Take my hand, live while you can

Don't you see your dreams lie right in the palm of your hand

Please come with me, see what I see

Touch the stars for time will not flee

Time will not flee, can't you see

Just a dream, just an, ordinary dream

As I wake in bed

And that boy, that ordinary boy

Was it all in my head?

Didn't he ask if I would come along

It all seemed so real, but as I looked to the door

I saw that boy standing there with a deal, and he said

Take my hand, live while you can

Don't you see your dreams lie right, in the palm of your hand

In the palm of your hand

Just a day, just an ordinary day

Just tryin' to get by

Just a boy, just an ordinary boy, but

He was looking to the sky