Lirik Lagu Prince – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Prince – Vanessa Carlton
Willing and able to run
I am willing and able
I'm able to come
I am willing and able to run
I am willing and able
I'm able to come
And if I wait for you now
Would you come?
Would you run?
Would you bring it back around?
Oh, baby, how?
And if I wait for you now
Would you come?
Would you run?
Would you bring it back around?
Oh, baby, how?
Willing and able to run
I am willing and able
I'm able to come
If it all went away, nothin' left to say
Oh, and you fight it all when you lay down
At the hand of your God, oh, could you see the light?
Oh, my prince, can't you see what's been found?
Willing and able to run
Willing and able to come
Willing and able to run
I'm willing, I am willing, willing, willing
Willing and able to run
I am willing and able
I'm able to come
