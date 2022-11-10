Lirik Lagu Prince – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Prince – Vanessa Carlton

Willing and able to run

I am willing and able

I'm able to come

I am willing and able to run

I am willing and able

I'm able to come

And if I wait for you now

Would you come?

Would you run?

Would you bring it back around?

Oh, baby, how?

And if I wait for you now

Would you come?

Would you run?

Would you bring it back around?

Oh, baby, how?

Willing and able to run

I am willing and able

I'm able to come

If it all went away, nothin' left to say

Oh, and you fight it all when you lay down

At the hand of your God, oh, could you see the light?

Oh, my prince, can't you see what's been found?

Willing and able to run

Willing and able to come

Willing and able to run

I'm willing, I am willing, willing, willing

Willing and able to run

I am willing and able

I'm able to come