Lirik Lagu Car Wash - Christina Aguilera feat Missy Elliot dan Fakta di Baliknya

Car Wash - Christina Aguilera feat Missy Elliot
[Missy & (Christina Aguilera):]
Y'all small tuna fish, I'm one big catch
This is a Shark Tale exclusive
Y'all small tuna fish, I'm one big catch (Here we go again)
Y'all small tuna fish, I'm one big catch
2004, phenomenal hit (Say what, say what, yeah)
Y'all small tuna fish, I'm one big catch, whoo
[Christina Aguilera & (Missy Elliott):]
Ooh, do, do, do, do, do, do, do
Car wash, car wash (Yeah, uh)
Ooh, do, do, do, do, do, do, do
Car wash, car wash (Uh, yeah, let's drop it on 'em like this)
Ooooh, do, do, do, do, do, do, na, na, na, ah, ooh
Ooooh, do, do, do, do, do, do, na, na, na, ah, ooh
You might not ever get rich, ha (Come on)
Let me tell you it's better than digging a ditch (Uh)
There ain't no telling who you might meet
A movie star or maybe a common thief (Yeah)
[Christina Aguilera:]
Working at the car wash, oh, oh, yeah, yeah
At the car wash, yeah, ooh, yeah, yeah
At the car wash, sing it with me now
Working at the car wash yeah, whoo, ooh
[Christina Aguilera & (Missy Elliott):]
Come summer the work gets kind of hard (Come on)
This ain't no place to be if you're planning on being a star, uh, being a star
Let me tell you it's always cool, cool
And the boss don't mind sometimes if you're acting like a fool
[Christina Aguilera:]
Working at the car wash, oh, oh, yeah, yeah
At the car wash, yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh
At the car wash, ow, said, now come on and work it with me now
Working at the car wash yeah, said, said, said, sing
Said, said, said, sing
Work and work, well those cars never stop coming
Work and work, whoo, keep those rags and machines humming
Work and work my fingers to the bone
Work and work, keep on and can't wait until it's time to go home, uh
Hey, get your car washed today
Fill up and you don't have to pay
Hey, get your car washed today
Fill it up, right away
[Missy Elliott & (Christina Aguilera):]
Work at the car wash
Sharks in the water make they jaws lock
When I swim through the grim I'm too hot
Y'all can make your bets, y'all small tuna fish, I'm one big catch
Shark's lair, bow down player
Cause this right here will be your worst nightmare (Nightmare)
Work that, work that, pop back, hurt that
Turn this up and bang it all up in the surface
Work and work, nine to five I gotta keep that fat stack coming
Work and work, no matter how big this shark is
Alright, keep running
Work and work, washing cars ain't no place to be a superstar man
Work and work, that's why I work, and work
[Christina Aguilera:]
Working at the car wash, ohh, yeah
At the car wash, yeah, come on work, baby work it, say now
At the car wash, ahhhh
Working at the car wash, yeah
So come on, come on, come on, come on, come on
Ooooh, do, do, do, do, do, do, na, na, na, ah, ooh, uh
Now keep it coming
Ooooh, do, do, do, do, do, do, na, na, na, ah, ooh
You may not ever get rich, but ah
Artikel Pilihan