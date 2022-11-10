Lirik Lagu Car Wash - Christina Aguilera feat Missy Elliot dan Fakta di Baliknya

Car Wash - Christina Aguilera feat Missy Elliot

[Missy & (Christina Aguilera):]

Y'all small tuna fish, I'm one big catch

This is a Shark Tale exclusive

Y'all small tuna fish, I'm one big catch (Here we go again)

Y'all small tuna fish, I'm one big catch

2004, phenomenal hit (Say what, say what, yeah)

Y'all small tuna fish, I'm one big catch, whoo

[Christina Aguilera & (Missy Elliott):]

Ooh, do, do, do, do, do, do, do

Car wash, car wash (Yeah, uh)

Ooh, do, do, do, do, do, do, do

Car wash, car wash (Uh, yeah, let's drop it on 'em like this)

Ooooh, do, do, do, do, do, do, na, na, na, ah, ooh

Ooooh, do, do, do, do, do, do, na, na, na, ah, ooh

You might not ever get rich, ha (Come on)

Let me tell you it's better than digging a ditch (Uh)

There ain't no telling who you might meet

A movie star or maybe a common thief (Yeah)

[Christina Aguilera:]

Working at the car wash, oh, oh, yeah, yeah

At the car wash, yeah, ooh, yeah, yeah

At the car wash, sing it with me now

Working at the car wash yeah, whoo, ooh

[Christina Aguilera & (Missy Elliott):]

Come summer the work gets kind of hard (Come on)

This ain't no place to be if you're planning on being a star, uh, being a star

Let me tell you it's always cool, cool

And the boss don't mind sometimes if you're acting like a fool

[Christina Aguilera:]

Working at the car wash, oh, oh, yeah, yeah

At the car wash, yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh

At the car wash, ow, said, now come on and work it with me now

Working at the car wash yeah, said, said, said, sing

Said, said, said, sing

Work and work, well those cars never stop coming

Work and work, whoo, keep those rags and machines humming

Work and work my fingers to the bone

Work and work, keep on and can't wait until it's time to go home, uh

Hey, get your car washed today

Fill up and you don't have to pay

Hey, get your car washed today

Fill it up, right away

[Missy Elliott & (Christina Aguilera):]

Work at the car wash

Sharks in the water make they jaws lock

When I swim through the grim I'm too hot

Y'all can make your bets, y'all small tuna fish, I'm one big catch

Shark's lair, bow down player

Cause this right here will be your worst nightmare (Nightmare)

Work that, work that, pop back, hurt that

Turn this up and bang it all up in the surface

Work and work, nine to five I gotta keep that fat stack coming

Work and work, no matter how big this shark is

Alright, keep running

Work and work, washing cars ain't no place to be a superstar man

Work and work, that's why I work, and work

[Christina Aguilera:]

Working at the car wash, ohh, yeah

At the car wash, yeah, come on work, baby work it, say now

At the car wash, ahhhh

Working at the car wash, yeah

So come on, come on, come on, come on, come on

Ooooh, do, do, do, do, do, do, na, na, na, ah, ooh, uh

Now keep it coming

Ooooh, do, do, do, do, do, do, na, na, na, ah, ooh

You may not ever get rich, but ah