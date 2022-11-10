Lirik Lagu A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton

Making my way downtown

Walking fast, faces pass and I'm homebound

Staring blankly ahead

Just making my way

Making a way through the crowd

And I need you

And I miss you

And now I wonder

If I could fall into the sky

Do you think time would pass me by?

'Cause you know I'd walk a thousand miles

If I could just see you tonight

It's always times like these when I think of you

And wonder if you ever think of me

'Cause everything's so wrong, and I don't belong

Living in your precious memory

'Cause I need you

And I miss you

And now I wonder

If I could fall into the sky

Do you think time would pass me by?

Oh, 'cause you know I'd walk a thousand miles

If I could just see you tonight

And I, I don't wanna let you know

I, I drown in your memory

I, I don't wanna let this go

I, I don't