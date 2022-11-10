Lirik Lagu A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton
Making my way downtown
Walking fast, faces pass and I'm homebound
Staring blankly ahead
Just making my way
Making a way through the crowd
And I need you
And I miss you
And now I wonder
If I could fall into the sky
Do you think time would pass me by?
'Cause you know I'd walk a thousand miles
If I could just see you tonight
It's always times like these when I think of you
And wonder if you ever think of me
'Cause everything's so wrong, and I don't belong
Living in your precious memory
'Cause I need you
And I miss you
And now I wonder
If I could fall into the sky
Do you think time would pass me by?
Oh, 'cause you know I'd walk a thousand miles
If I could just see you tonight
And I, I don't wanna let you know
I, I drown in your memory
I, I don't wanna let this go
I, I don't
Artikel Pilihan