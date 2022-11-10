Lirik Lagu 5 O'Clock – T-Pain ft. Wiz Khalifa, Lily Allen dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 O'Clock – T Pain ft. Wiz Khalifa, Lily Allen
It's 5 o'clock in the morning
Conversation got boring
You said you're goin' to bed soon
So I snuck off to your bedroom
And I thought I'd just wait there (uh)
Until I heard you come up the stairs (uh)
And I pretended I was sleeping (uh) and I was hoping
It's 5 o'clock in the morning, and I want ya
And you want me, don't ya?
I can see it
Cause you've been waiting on me since I said that I was hittin' the club
Something coming up on me
And I know you be getting so horny
'Cause you be sending me texts saying
Like boy just get your ass up in that car and come get all of this love
You ain't got to remind me
She already said if I don't come home on time she might go crazy
And she'll be waiting on me naked with one of my chains on
She might come and find me (oh)
And then ask me kindly (oh)
Do I want her to go crazy?
We do this every night and then we always wake up singing the same song
It's 5 o'clock in the morning (yeah)
Conversation got boring (talk to me girl)
You said you're goin' to bed soon (let's go)
So I snuck off to your bedroom (c'mon)
And I thought I'd just wait there (wait on me)
Until I heard you come up the stairs (I wont let you stay lonely)
And I pretended I was sleeping (alright)
And I was hoping you would creep in
It's 5 o'clock in the morning
Conversation got boring
You said you're goin' to bed soon
So I snuck up to your bedroom
And I thought I'd just wait there
Until I heard you come up the stairs
And I pretended I was sleeping (oh)
And I was hoping you would creep in
It's 5 o'clock in the morning
And you calling
And these females got me stalling
I can hear your voice in my head like "What is he doing?" oh what is he doing?
Cause I keep checking my cell phone and these missed calls
You texting me like I'm a kill y'all
If you don't get your ass up out of that club and you do know what time it is
Oh my bad, girl
And this Nuvo got me trippin' and I know that you mad girl
But you ain't got to worry about nothing
Girl I got you, girl I got you
She might come and find me (no no no)
and then ask me kindly (no no no)
Do I want her to go crazy
We do this every night and then we always wake up singing the same song
