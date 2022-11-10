Lirik Lagu 5 O'Clock – T-Pain ft. Wiz Khalifa, Lily Allen dan Fakta di Baliknya

5 O'Clock – T Pain ft. Wiz Khalifa, Lily Allen

It's 5 o'clock in the morning

Conversation got boring

You said you're goin' to bed soon

So I snuck off to your bedroom

And I thought I'd just wait there (uh)

Until I heard you come up the stairs (uh)

And I pretended I was sleeping (uh) and I was hoping

It's 5 o'clock in the morning, and I want ya

And you want me, don't ya?

I can see it

Cause you've been waiting on me since I said that I was hittin' the club

Something coming up on me

And I know you be getting so horny

'Cause you be sending me texts saying

Like boy just get your ass up in that car and come get all of this love

You ain't got to remind me

She already said if I don't come home on time she might go crazy

And she'll be waiting on me naked with one of my chains on

She might come and find me (oh)

And then ask me kindly (oh)

Do I want her to go crazy?

We do this every night and then we always wake up singing the same song

It's 5 o'clock in the morning (yeah)

Conversation got boring (talk to me girl)

You said you're goin' to bed soon (let's go)

So I snuck off to your bedroom (c'mon)

And I thought I'd just wait there (wait on me)

Until I heard you come up the stairs (I wont let you stay lonely)

And I pretended I was sleeping (alright)

And I was hoping you would creep in

It's 5 o'clock in the morning

Conversation got boring

You said you're goin' to bed soon

So I snuck up to your bedroom

And I thought I'd just wait there

Until I heard you come up the stairs

And I pretended I was sleeping (oh)

And I was hoping you would creep in

It's 5 o'clock in the morning

And you calling

And these females got me stalling

I can hear your voice in my head like "What is he doing?" oh what is he doing?

Cause I keep checking my cell phone and these missed calls

You texting me like I'm a kill y'all

If you don't get your ass up out of that club and you do know what time it is

Oh my bad, girl

And this Nuvo got me trippin' and I know that you mad girl

But you ain't got to worry about nothing

Girl I got you, girl I got you

She might come and find me (no no no)

and then ask me kindly (no no no)

Do I want her to go crazy

We do this every night and then we always wake up singing the same song