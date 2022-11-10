Lirik Lagu Last Train Home - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Last Train Home - John Mayer

If you wanna roll me

Then you gotta roll me all night long

And if you wanna use me

Then you gotta use me 'til I'm gone

I'm not a fallen angel, I just fell behind

I'm out of luck and I'm out of time

If you don't wanna love me, let me go

I'm runnin' for the last train

I'm runnin' for the last train home

If you wanna know me

Then you gotta know me through and through

And if you're gonna hurt me

Then you gotta hold me next to you

No matter how you work it, things go wrong

I put my heart where it don't belong

So if you're comin' with me, let me know

Maybe you're the last train

Maybe you're the last train home

I'm on the last train runnin'

I'm on the last train runnin'

And I surrender

And I surrender

I'm on the last train runnin'

I'm on the last train runnin'

And I surrender

And I surrender

I'm on the last train runnin'

I'm on the last train runnin'

And I surrender

And I surrender

I'm on the last train runnin'

I'm on the last train runnin'

And I surrender

And I surrender

(Oh, yeah)

(Ooh)

Credit

Dirilis: 2021

Album: Sob Rock

Artis: John Mayer

Fakta di Baliknya

John Mayer dengan nama lengkap sebagai John Clayton Mayer, lahir pada tanggal 16 Oktober 1977 di Bridgeport, Connecticut, Amerika Serikat.