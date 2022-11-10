Lirik Lagu Last Train Home - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

If you wanna roll me
Then you gotta roll me all night long
And if you wanna use me
Then you gotta use me 'til I'm gone
I'm not a fallen angel, I just fell behind
I'm out of luck and I'm out of time
If you don't wanna love me, let me go
I'm runnin' for the last train
I'm runnin' for the last train home
If you wanna know me
Then you gotta know me through and through
And if you're gonna hurt me
Then you gotta hold me next to you
No matter how you work it, things go wrong
I put my heart where it don't belong
So if you're comin' with me, let me know
Maybe you're the last train
Maybe you're the last train home
I'm on the last train runnin'
I'm on the last train runnin'
And I surrender
And I surrender
I'm on the last train runnin'
I'm on the last train runnin'
And I surrender
And I surrender
I'm on the last train runnin'
I'm on the last train runnin'
And I surrender
And I surrender
I'm on the last train runnin'
I'm on the last train runnin'
And I surrender
And I surrender
(Oh, yeah)
(Ooh)
Credit
Dirilis: 2021
Album: Sob Rock
Artis: John Mayer
Fakta di Baliknya
John Mayer dengan nama lengkap sebagai John Clayton Mayer, lahir pada tanggal 16 Oktober 1977 di Bridgeport, Connecticut, Amerika Serikat.
