Lirik Lagu Best Love Song – T-Pain ft. Crish Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Best Love Song – T Pain ft. Crish Brown
Nappy Boy (Hey)
P-pretty boy (U-uh, hey)
Nappy Boy (Hey)
Pretty boy (U-uh)
Turn up the bass (Turn up the bass), turn up the treble (Turn up the treble)
I'm 'bout to take you to a whole another level (Uh, uhh)
DJ, turn off what you're playing
I want the whole club to hear what I'm sayin' (Sayin')
Because this girl means so much to me
And now we on the floor and she touchin' me
And if I wanna take her home
It's gonna be better than what they do on the radio
It's gotta be the crunkest
It's gotta be the loudest
It's gotta be the best
The best love song she ever heard in her life
I gotta tell her how I feel
I gotta let her hear, the best love song she ever heard in her life
No need for me to write it (Me to write it)
I just gotta picture her smiling
And if you feel that way (Way)
Go ahead and kiss your baby
And now we've got the whole stadium in love like
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey
Turn up the lights (Lights), give me a mic (Give me a mic)
I'm 'bout to sing it to her just how she likes (Li-likes)
Jump off the stage (Bombs away)
Crowd surfin' all the way (Cowabunga)
You know it's right (Right), just do the wave (Do the wave)
Girl, just move your body like a snake (Ma)
And if you wanna get with me
Put your hands in the air, show me that energy
It's gotta be the crunkest
It's gotta be the loudest
It's gotta be the best, the best love song she ever heard in her life (Hey)
I gotta tell her how I feel
I gotta let her hear, the best love song she ever heard in her life
No need for me to write it (Me to write it)
I just gotta picture her smilin'
And if you feel that way (Way)
Go ahead and kiss your baby
And now we've got the whole stadium in love like
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey (We got love)
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey (Ohh, we got love)
Homie, kiss your girl
Shorty, kiss your man
We can see you on the kissin' cam
Now show me some love (Yeah, yeah)
Show me some love (Yeah, yeah)
Now look her in the eye (Eye), say, "Baby, I love you"
I never put no one above you
Artikel Pilihan