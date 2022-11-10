Lirik Lagu Best Love Song – T-Pain ft. Crish Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Best Love Song – T Pain ft. Crish Brown

Nappy Boy (Hey)

P-pretty boy (U-uh, hey)

Nappy Boy (Hey)

Pretty boy (U-uh)

Turn up the bass (Turn up the bass), turn up the treble (Turn up the treble)

I'm 'bout to take you to a whole another level (Uh, uhh)

DJ, turn off what you're playing

I want the whole club to hear what I'm sayin' (Sayin')

Because this girl means so much to me

And now we on the floor and she touchin' me

And if I wanna take her home

It's gonna be better than what they do on the radio

It's gotta be the crunkest

It's gotta be the loudest

It's gotta be the best

The best love song she ever heard in her life

I gotta tell her how I feel

I gotta let her hear, the best love song she ever heard in her life

No need for me to write it (Me to write it)

I just gotta picture her smiling

And if you feel that way (Way)

Go ahead and kiss your baby

And now we've got the whole stadium in love like

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Turn up the lights (Lights), give me a mic (Give me a mic)

I'm 'bout to sing it to her just how she likes (Li-likes)

Jump off the stage (Bombs away)

Crowd surfin' all the way (Cowabunga)

You know it's right (Right), just do the wave (Do the wave)

Girl, just move your body like a snake (Ma)

And if you wanna get with me

Put your hands in the air, show me that energy

It's gotta be the crunkest

It's gotta be the loudest

It's gotta be the best, the best love song she ever heard in her life (Hey)

I gotta tell her how I feel

I gotta let her hear, the best love song she ever heard in her life

No need for me to write it (Me to write it)

I just gotta picture her smilin'

And if you feel that way (Way)

Go ahead and kiss your baby

And now we've got the whole stadium in love like

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey (We got love)

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey (Ohh, we got love)

Homie, kiss your girl

Shorty, kiss your man

We can see you on the kissin' cam

Now show me some love (Yeah, yeah)

Show me some love (Yeah, yeah)

Now look her in the eye (Eye), say, "Baby, I love you"

I never put no one above you