Lirik Lagu Stop This Train - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 November 2022, 04:23 WIB
John Mayer.
John Mayer.

Stop This Train - John Mayer

No, I'm not colorblind
I know the world is black and white
I try to keep an open mind
But I just can't sleep on this tonight

Stop this train
I want to get off and go home again
I can't take the speed it's moving in
I know I can't
But honestly, won't someone stop this train?

Don't know how else to say it
Don't want to see my parents go

I'm one generation's length away
From fighting life out on my own

Oh, come on, stop this train
I want to get off and go home again
I can't take the speed it's moving in
I know I can't
But honestly, won't someone stop this train?

I'm so scared of getting older
I'm only good at being young
So I play the numbers game
To find a way to say my life has just begun

Had a talk with my old man
Said, "Help me understand"
He said "Turn 68, oh, you'll re-negotiate"

"Don't stop this train
Don't for a minute change the place you're in
And don't think I couldn't ever understand
I tried my hand
John, honestly we'll never stop this train"

Oh, now, once in a while, when it's good
It'll feel like it should
And they're all still around
And you're still safe and sound
And you don't miss a thing
'Til you cry
When you're driving away in the dark, yeah

