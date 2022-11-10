Lirik Lagu Stop This Train - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stop This Train - John Mayer

No, I'm not colorblind

I know the world is black and white

I try to keep an open mind

But I just can't sleep on this tonight

Stop this train

I want to get off and go home again

I can't take the speed it's moving in

I know I can't

But honestly, won't someone stop this train?

Don't know how else to say it

Don't want to see my parents go

I'm one generation's length away

From fighting life out on my own

Oh, come on, stop this train

I want to get off and go home again

I can't take the speed it's moving in

I know I can't

But honestly, won't someone stop this train?

I'm so scared of getting older

I'm only good at being young

So I play the numbers game

To find a way to say my life has just begun

Had a talk with my old man

Said, "Help me understand"

He said "Turn 68, oh, you'll re-negotiate"

"Don't stop this train

Don't for a minute change the place you're in

And don't think I couldn't ever understand

I tried my hand

John, honestly we'll never stop this train"

Oh, now, once in a while, when it's good

It'll feel like it should

And they're all still around

And you're still safe and sound

And you don't miss a thing

'Til you cry

When you're driving away in the dark, yeah