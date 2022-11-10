Lirik Lagu Wild Blue - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never seen the sun before
Lyin' on the ocean floor
I'm walkin' through the wilderness
And livin' off the loneliness
Oh wild blue, deeper than I ever knew
Wild blue on a bed of grey
Oh baby, what a wild blue
I found myself when I lost you
All the tears I meant to cry
Dance across the evening sky
And in my sorrow I can see
That missin' you belongs to me
Oh wild blue, deeper than I ever knew
Wild blue on a bed of grey
Oh baby, what a wild blue
I found myself when I lost you
Wild blue, deeper than I ever knew
It's a wild blue since you went away
Oh baby, what a wild blue
I found myself when I lost you
And you'll never know
The unlikely beauty in letting you go
(So go on)
Credit
Dirilis: 2021
Album: Sob Rock
Artis: John Mayer
