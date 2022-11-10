Lirik Lagu Wild Blue - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wild Blue - John Mayer

Never seen the sun before

Lyin' on the ocean floor

I'm walkin' through the wilderness

And livin' off the loneliness

Oh wild blue, deeper than I ever knew

Wild blue on a bed of grey

Oh baby, what a wild blue

I found myself when I lost you

All the tears I meant to cry

Dance across the evening sky

And in my sorrow I can see

That missin' you belongs to me

Oh wild blue, deeper than I ever knew

Wild blue on a bed of grey

Oh baby, what a wild blue

I found myself when I lost you

Wild blue, deeper than I ever knew

It's a wild blue since you went away

Oh baby, what a wild blue

I found myself when I lost you

And you'll never know

The unlikely beauty in letting you go

(So go on)

Credit

Dirilis: 2021

Album: Sob Rock

Artis: John Mayer

