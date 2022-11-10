Lirik Lagu Dip – Tyga Feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 November 2022, 04:10 WIB
Tyga
Tyga /Instagram/@Tyga

DipTyga ft. Nicki Minaj

Haha, I know you gonna do for the 'gram, right?
D.A. got that dope
Yeah, hah

First things first, I fuck, get all the money
Bitches love me, keep it hunnid
Bitches like you, 'cause you funny, niggas ain't stunners
I'm the one that came and fucked the summer
I got a black Barbie, she into menages
I'ma fuck her all night 'til I cum nothing
Sip got me buzzin', I am not a husband
I can be your daddy, 'cause I am a motherfucker
Fuck niggas muggin', these niggas sweet, muffin
Put my seed on her face, she get smashed like a pumpkin
Ooh, she love it, do me rougher
Talk that nasty, when I smack your ass cheek

Can you make it dip, make it dip, make it dip
Make it dip, make it dip, make it dip, make it dip
Here, baby, take a sip, take a sip
Take a sip, take a sip, lick your lips, lick your lips
Yeah, baby, I just wanna see you dip, see you dip, make it dip
Make it dip, make it dip, make it dip, make it dip
Yeah, baby, take a sip, take a sip, take a sip
Take a sip, take a sip, take a sip, take a sip
Yeah, baby, show me how you make it dip

Santana bandana on the twist
Got your bitch wave ridin' on my dick
Man, these niggas ain't shit
I done came back with the hits
Fresher than the pillow with the fuckin' mint
What I said? I'm in, this shit is big
I came to flex, look in the mirror
Look at your ass, fuck a career
How you make a G-string just disappear
She like buy me all this shit, I need bags, I need fits
I need cash, I need cash, I'm just really nigga rich
Make it splash, make it splash, but before I get you dripped
I just got one question, bitch

Can you make it dip, make it dip, make it dip
Make it dip, make it dip, make it dip, make it dip
Here, baby, take a sip, take a sip
Take a sip, take a sip, lick your lips, lick your lips
Yeah, baby, I just wanna see you dip, see you dip, make it dip
Make it dip, make it dip, make it dip, make it dip
Yeah, baby, take a sip, take a sip, take a sip
Take a sip, take a sip, take a sip
Yeah, baby, show me how you make it dip

Show me how you make it dip
Show me how you make it dip, make it dip, make it dip
Make it dip, make it dip, make it dip
Yeah, baby, show me how you make it dip, make it dip
Make it dip, make it dip, make it dip, make it dip
Yeah, baby, show me how you make it dip

Credit

Artis: Tyga Feat Nicki Minaj
Rilis: 2018
Album: Legendary
Genre: R&B/Soul, Hip Hop/Rap
Penulis: Micheal Stevenson, D.A Doman, adele Alysee, Onika Maraj

