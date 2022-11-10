Lirik Lagu Ode to Sleep – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ode to Sleep – Twenty One Pilots

I wake up fine and dandy but then by the time I find it handy

To rip my heart apart and start

Planning my crash landing

I go up, up, up, up, up to the ceiling

Then I feel my soul start leaving

Like an old man's hair receding

I'm pleading, please, oh please

On my knees repeatedly asking

Why it's got to be like this?

Is this living free?

I don't wanna be the one be the one to have the sun's blood on my hands

I'll tell the moon

Take this weapon, forged in darkness

Some see a pen, I see a harpoon



I'll stay awake

'Cause the dark's not taking prisoners tonight



Why am I not scared in the morning?

I don't hear those voices calling

I must have kicked them out

I must have kicked them out

I swear I heard demons yelling

Those crazy words they were spelling

They told me I was gone

They told me I was gone



But I'll tell them

"Why won't you let me go?"

"Do I threaten all your plans?"

I'm insignificant, please tell 'em

You have no plans for me

I will set my soul on fire

What have I become? I'll tell 'em



On the eve of a day that's forgotten and fake

As the trees, they await, and clouds anticipate

The start of a day when we put on our face

A mask that portrays that we don't need grace

On the eve of a day that is bigger than us

But we open our eyes, 'cause we're told that we must

And the trees wave their arms and the clouds try to plead

Desperately yelling, there's something we need

I'm not free, I asked forgiveness three times

Same amount that I denied, I three-time MVP'd this crime

I'm afraid to tell you who I adore

Won't tell you who I'm singing towards

Metaphorically, I'm a whore, and that's denial number four



I'll stay awake

'Cause the dark's not taking prisoners tonight (oh, oh, oh)



Why am I not scared in the morning?

I don't hear those voices calling

I must have kicked them out

I must have kicked them out

I swear I heard demons yelling

Those crazy words they were spelling

They told me I was gone

They told me I was gone



But I'll tell them

"Why won't you let me go?"

"Do I threaten all your plans?"

I'm insignificant, please tell 'em

You have no plans for me

I will set my soul on fire

What have I become?

I'll tell 'em



You have no plans for me

I will set my soul on fire

What have I become?

I'll tell 'em

I'll tell 'em

I'll tell 'em

I'll tell 'em



Please tell them you

Have no plans for me

I will set my soul on fire

What have I become?

I'm sorry



Album: Vessel

Rilis: 2012

Penulis: Tyler Joseph

Genre: Rok alternatif, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Reggae fusion, Pop

Fakta Lagu Ode to Sleep – Twenty One Pilots

Ode to Sleep adalah lagu oleh duo musik, Twenty One Pilots. Lagu ini direkam oleh band untuk album studio kedua mereka, Regional at Best. Mereka merilis lagu ini pada tahun 2011.

Namun setelah bermitra dengan Fueled by Ramen, Twenty One Pilots merekam ulang lagu tersebut untuk album studio ketiga bertajuk Vessel. Akhirnya lagu ini kembali dirilis pada tahun 2012.

Tyler Joseph selaku penulis lirik lagu mendefinisikan Ode to Sleep merupakan sebuah teka-teki karena strukturnya yang khusus dan secara perlahan dia bisa menyatu dengan lagu tersebut.

Lagu ini pernah debut sebelum rilis. Twenty One Pilots pernah membawakan lagu ini pada 1 Oktober 2010 di Newport Music Hall. Karena banyak penggemar yang suka, Twenty One Pilots akhirnya merilis lagu ini delapan bulan setelahnya dan pada saat itu masuk dalam album kedua mereka.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***