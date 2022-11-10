Lirik Lagu Ode to Sleep – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ode to Sleep – Twenty One Pilots
I wake up fine and dandy but then by the time I find it handy
To rip my heart apart and start
Planning my crash landing
I go up, up, up, up, up to the ceiling
Then I feel my soul start leaving
Like an old man's hair receding
I'm pleading, please, oh please
On my knees repeatedly asking
Why it's got to be like this?
Is this living free?
I don't wanna be the one be the one to have the sun's blood on my hands
I'll tell the moon
Take this weapon, forged in darkness
Some see a pen, I see a harpoon
I'll stay awake
'Cause the dark's not taking prisoners tonight
Why am I not scared in the morning?
I don't hear those voices calling
I must have kicked them out
I must have kicked them out
I swear I heard demons yelling
Those crazy words they were spelling
They told me I was gone
They told me I was gone
But I'll tell them
"Why won't you let me go?"
"Do I threaten all your plans?"
I'm insignificant, please tell 'em
You have no plans for me
I will set my soul on fire
What have I become? I'll tell 'em
On the eve of a day that's forgotten and fake
As the trees, they await, and clouds anticipate
The start of a day when we put on our face
A mask that portrays that we don't need grace
On the eve of a day that is bigger than us
But we open our eyes, 'cause we're told that we must
And the trees wave their arms and the clouds try to plead
Desperately yelling, there's something we need
I'm not free, I asked forgiveness three times
Same amount that I denied, I three-time MVP'd this crime
I'm afraid to tell you who I adore
Won't tell you who I'm singing towards
Metaphorically, I'm a whore, and that's denial number four
I'll stay awake
'Cause the dark's not taking prisoners tonight (oh, oh, oh)
Why am I not scared in the morning?
I don't hear those voices calling
I must have kicked them out
I must have kicked them out
I swear I heard demons yelling
Those crazy words they were spelling
They told me I was gone
They told me I was gone
But I'll tell them
"Why won't you let me go?"
"Do I threaten all your plans?"
I'm insignificant, please tell 'em
You have no plans for me
I will set my soul on fire
What have I become?
I'll tell 'em
You have no plans for me
I will set my soul on fire
What have I become?
I'll tell 'em
I'll tell 'em
I'll tell 'em
I'll tell 'em
Please tell them you
Have no plans for me
I will set my soul on fire
What have I become?
I'm sorry
Album: Vessel
Rilis: 2012
Penulis: Tyler Joseph
Genre: Rok alternatif, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Reggae fusion, Pop
Fakta Lagu Ode to Sleep – Twenty One Pilots
Ode to Sleep adalah lagu oleh duo musik, Twenty One Pilots. Lagu ini direkam oleh band untuk album studio kedua mereka, Regional at Best. Mereka merilis lagu ini pada tahun 2011.
Namun setelah bermitra dengan Fueled by Ramen, Twenty One Pilots merekam ulang lagu tersebut untuk album studio ketiga bertajuk Vessel. Akhirnya lagu ini kembali dirilis pada tahun 2012.
Tyler Joseph selaku penulis lirik lagu mendefinisikan Ode to Sleep merupakan sebuah teka-teki karena strukturnya yang khusus dan secara perlahan dia bisa menyatu dengan lagu tersebut.
Lagu ini pernah debut sebelum rilis. Twenty One Pilots pernah membawakan lagu ini pada 1 Oktober 2010 di Newport Music Hall. Karena banyak penggemar yang suka, Twenty One Pilots akhirnya merilis lagu ini delapan bulan setelahnya dan pada saat itu masuk dalam album kedua mereka.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***
