Lirik Lagu Screen – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 November 2022, 04:00 WIB
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots /Instagram/@twentyonepilots

SreenTwenty One Pilots

I do not know why I would go
In front of you and hide my soul
'Cause you're the only one who knows it,
Yeah you're the only one who knows it

And I will hide behind my pride
Don't know why I think I can lie
'Cause there's a screen on my chest
Yeah there's a screen on my chest

I'm standing in front of you
I'm standing in front of you
I'm trying to be so cool
Everything together trying to be so cool

I'm standing in front of you
Oh I'm standing in front of you
I'm trying to be so cool
Everything together trying to be so cool

I can't see past my own nose, I'm seeing everything in slo-mo
Look out below crashing down to the ground just like a vertical locomotive
That's a train, am I painting the picture that's in my brain?
A train from the sky, locomotive, my motives are insane
My flow's not great, okay, I conversate with people
Who know if I flow on a song I'll get no radio play
While you're doing fine, there's some people and I
Who have a really tough time getting through this life
So excuse us while we sing to the sky

I'm standing in front of you
I'm standing in front of you
I'm trying to be so cool
Everything together trying to be so cool

I'm standing in front of you
Oh I'm standing in front of you
Oh I'm trying to be so cool
Everything together trying to be so cool

Oh oh oh
We're broken
We're broken
We're broken
We're broken people, oh
We're broken people, oh

We're broken
We're broken
We're broken
We're broken people, oh
We're broken people, oh yeah
We're broken
We're broken
We're broken
We're broken people, oh
We're broken people, oh yeah

I'm standing in front of you
I'm standing in front of you
I'm trying to be so cool
Everything together trying to be so cool

I'm standing in front of you
I'm standing in front of you
Oh I'm trying to be so cool
Everything together trying to be so cool

Credit

Album: Vessel
Rilis: 2013
Penulis: Tyler Joseph
Genre: Rok alternatif, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Reggae fusion, Pop

Fakta Lagu Screen – Twenty One Pilots

Lagu Screen dirilis pada tahun 2013, lagu ini juga masuk dalam album ketiga Twenty One Pilots bertajuk Vessel.

Label Twenty One Pilots juga mengunggah audio lagu Sreen di platform YouTube. Lagu ini diunggah pada 13 Januari 2013. Saat ini lagu Screen telah ditonton sebanyak 23.211.049 kali penayangan.

Banyak penggemar yang merasa emosional ketika mendengarkan lagu Sreen. Pada lagu tersebut terdapat bagian yang memancing emosi setiap pendengar. Pendengar dihanyutkan oleh lantunan suara Tyler Joseph dan Josh Dun.

Berikut potongan lirik lagu Screen yang buat sebagian pendengar merasa sangat relate dengan kehidupan:

‘We're broken
We're broken
We're broken people, oh
We're broken people, oh yeah’.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Dangdut, Perjalanan Panjang Musik Rakyat yang Lekat dengan Kaum 'Kalah'

Dangdut, Perjalanan Panjang Musik Rakyat yang Lekat dengan Kaum 'Kalah'

9 November 2022, 15:15 WIB
Daftar Pemenang Genie Music Awards 2022, NCT DREAM Borong Hadiah Utama

Daftar Pemenang Genie Music Awards 2022, NCT DREAM Borong Hadiah Utama

9 November 2022, 15:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu No-Dream Land – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No-Dream Land – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 04:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Baby – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 03:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu My Lady – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Lady – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 02:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Black Ballon – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Black Ballon – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 01:46 WIB
Lirik Lagu Unsung – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unsung – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 00:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pretty Baby – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pretty Baby – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 00:49 WIB
Lirik Lagu All Eyes on Me – Goo Goo Dolls dan Faktanya

Lirik Lagu All Eyes on Me – Goo Goo Dolls dan Faktanya

9 November 2022, 00:42 WIB
Lirik Lagu Buried Alive – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buried Alive – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Daftar Lengkap 69 Obat Sirup yang Dilarang Beredar di Pasaran oleh BPOM Terkait Cemaran Etilen Glikol
2

Tata Cara dan Bacaan Niat Shalat Khusuf Saat Gerhana Bulan Total, Bisa Berjamaah atau Sendiri
3

Niat Sholat Gerhana Lengkap dengan Tata Cara dan Amalan Sunah yang Dianjurkan Rasulullah SAW
4

Tata Cara Shalat Gerhana, Mulai dari Niat hingga Salam
5

Link Live Streaming Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November 2022, Bisa Disaksikan Lewat 2 Tautan Berikut
6

Begal Semakin Marak, Polisi Imbau Perempuan Pengendara Motor Berhati-hati
7

Prediksi Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAKARTA
8

15 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan Nasional 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Media Sosial
9

Jam Berapa Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November 2022? Simak Waktunya di Sejumlah Kota Besar di Indonesia
10

Puncak Gerhana Bulan Total Jam Berapa? Berikut Jadwal Lengkap Fase Penampakannya di Indonesia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Aksara Jabar

Alami Masalah Kesehatan, Ezra dan Sato Belum Bisa Berlatih di Stadion Persib

Alami Masalah Kesehatan, Ezra dan Sato Belum Bisa Berlatih di Stadion Persib

10 November 2022, 04:02 WIB

Kabar Tegal

5 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan 10 November 2022, Cocok untuk Status WA, Facebook dan IG

5 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan 10 November 2022, Cocok untuk Status WA, Facebook dan IG

10 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Segera Sebelum Kadaluarsa Kode Redeem Free Fire Kamis, 10 November 2022

Klaim Segera Sebelum Kadaluarsa Kode Redeem Free Fire Kamis, 10 November 2022

10 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Kamis 10 November 2022 : Rutin Berolah Raga

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Kamis 10 November 2022 : Rutin Berolah Raga

10 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Kamis 10 November 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV Bloodshot Hingga In The Heart Of The Sea

Jadwal Acara TransTV Kamis 10 November 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV Bloodshot Hingga In The Heart Of The Sea

10 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Blora

Bocoran Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022 2023

Bocoran Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022 2023

10 November 2022, 03:59 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 10 November 2022 2022 Ada Student of The Year 2, Gopi Dan Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 10 November 2022 2022 Ada Student of The Year 2, Gopi Dan Bintang Samudera

10 November 2022, 03:56 WIB

Kepri Post

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022 : Asmara Bisa Bernafas Lega, Karir Ada Politik Kantor

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022 : Asmara Bisa Bernafas Lega, Karir Ada Politik Kantor

10 November 2022, 03:53 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 10 November2022 Ada Live Laga Livoli Divisi Utama Dan UEFA Europa League

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 10 November2022 Ada Live Laga Livoli Divisi Utama Dan UEFA Europa League

10 November 2022, 03:46 WIB

Portal Kudus

KUMPULAN Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 dan Kunci Jawabannya

KUMPULAN Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 dan Kunci Jawabannya

10 November 2022, 03:43 WIB

Media Blora

Download Soal UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1 PDF Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

Download Soal UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1 PDF Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

10 November 2022, 03:40 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 SOAL UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum 2013 Terbaru Tahun 2022

40 SOAL UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum 2013 Terbaru Tahun 2022

10 November 2022, 03:39 WIB

Portal Kudus

DOWNLOAD Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 PDF 2022 Kurikulum Merdeka Beserta Kunci Jawabannya

DOWNLOAD Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 PDF 2022 Kurikulum Merdeka Beserta Kunci Jawabannya

10 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Kamis 10 November 2022 : Jangan Stres, Rusak Kesehatan

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Kamis 10 November 2022 : Jangan Stres, Rusak Kesehatan

10 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Berita Subang

Subang Hits: Simak Tempat Wisata Paling Top di Kabupaten Ini, Bukan Hanya Ciater dan Tangkuban Parahu

Subang Hits: Simak Tempat Wisata Paling Top di Kabupaten Ini, Bukan Hanya Ciater dan Tangkuban Parahu

10 November 2022, 03:25 WIB

Portal Kudus

50 CONTOH Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 dan Kunci Jawabannya

50 CONTOH Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 dan Kunci Jawabannya

10 November 2022, 03:24 WIB

Portal Kudus

KUMPULAN Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 dan Kunci Jawabannya

KUMPULAN Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 dan Kunci Jawabannya

10 November 2022, 03:19 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 CONTOH Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 Kurikulum Merdeka dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

40 CONTOH Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 Kurikulum Merdeka dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

10 November 2022, 03:12 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

10 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ketua DPP PDIP Wiryanti Sukamdani Jatuh Hati Ke Dapil 9 Jateng, Katanya Siap Sejahterakan Warga di 3 Wilayah

Ketua DPP PDIP Wiryanti Sukamdani Jatuh Hati Ke Dapil 9 Jateng, Katanya Siap Sejahterakan Warga di 3 Wilayah

10 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Utara Times

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini Link Live Streaming Man City Vs Chelsea di Carabao Cup 2022, Tinggal Klik!

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini Link Live Streaming Man City Vs Chelsea di Carabao Cup 2022, Tinggal Klik!

10 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

10 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

10 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

10 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Jepara

Berapa Hasil Pertandingan Arsenal vs Brighton di Piala Liga Inggris Kamis 10 November 2022 Disertai Live Skor

Berapa Hasil Pertandingan Arsenal vs Brighton di Piala Liga Inggris Kamis 10 November 2022 Disertai Live Skor

10 November 2022, 02:45 WIB