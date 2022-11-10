Lirik Lagu Up With The Birds - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Up With The Birds - Coldplay

The birds they sang, at break of day

"Start again" I hear them say

It's so hard to just walk away

The birds they sang, all a choir

"Start again" a little higher

It's a spark in a sea of gray

The sky is blue

Dream that lie 'til it's true

Then takin' back the punch I threw

My arms turn wings

Oh, those clumsy things

Send me up to that wonderful world

And then I'm up with the birds

Might have to go

Where they don't know my name

Float all over the world

Just to see her again

But I won't show or fear any pain

Even though all my armor might rust in the rain

A simple plot

But I know one day

Good things are coming our way

A simple plot

But I know one day

Good things are coming our way

Oh, yeah

