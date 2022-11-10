Lirik Lagu Up With The Birds - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Up With The Birds - Coldplay
The birds they sang, at break of day
"Start again" I hear them say
It's so hard to just walk away
The birds they sang, all a choir
"Start again" a little higher
It's a spark in a sea of gray
The sky is blue
Dream that lie 'til it's true
Then takin' back the punch I threw
My arms turn wings
Oh, those clumsy things
Send me up to that wonderful world
And then I'm up with the birds
Might have to go
Where they don't know my name
Float all over the world
Just to see her again
But I won't show or fear any pain
Even though all my armor might rust in the rain
A simple plot
But I know one day
Good things are coming our way
A simple plot
But I know one day
Good things are coming our way
Oh, yeah
