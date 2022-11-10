Lirik Lagu Wolf – Tyler the Creator dan Fakta di Balikya

You are
Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, fuck him
Fuck everything else that I can see
I know, fuck you, I hate you so fucking much
I know you think I'm crazy
'Cause I think you're a fucking fag
Sam the music sounds good man!
Been practicing
Thanks
Sam, this is Wolf
He's new here
Sup B
Wolf, this is Sam
Sam and his band have been here at Flog Gnaw for a while
Sam's gonna show you around
While I fill out these last minute field trip slips, alright?
Now you guys have fun
So you guys are into jazz?
