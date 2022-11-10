Lirik Lagu Wolf – Tyler the Creator dan Fakta di Balikya

Wolf – Tyler the Creator

You are

You are

Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, fuck him

Fuck everything else that I can see

I know, fuck you, I hate you so fucking much

I know you think I'm crazy

'Cause I think you're a fucking fag

Sam the music sounds good man!

Been practicing

Thanks

Sam, this is Wolf

He's new here

Sup B

Wolf, this is Sam

Sam and his band have been here at Flog Gnaw for a while

Sam's gonna show you around

While I fill out these last minute field trip slips, alright?

Now you guys have fun

So you guys are into jazz?