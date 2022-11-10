Lirik Lagu Can't Hold Us Down - Christina Aguilera feat Lil Kim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 November 2022, 00:55 WIB
Potret Christina Aguilera.
Potret Christina Aguilera. /

Can't Hold Us Down - Christina Aguilera feat Lil Kim

[Christina Aguilera:]
So, what, am I not 'sposed to have an opinion?
Should I keep quiet just because I'm a woman?
Call me a bitch 'cause I speak what's on my mind
Guess it's easier for you to swallow if I sat and smiled
When a female fires back
Suddenly big talker don't know how to act
So he does what any little boy would do
Makin' up a few false rumors or two
That for sure is not a man to me
Slanderin' names for popularity
It's sad you only get your fame through controversy (It's so sad)
But now it's time for me to come and give you more to say

This is for my girls all around the world (Around the world)
Who've come across a man that don't respect your worth (Whoa)
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard (Whoa)
So what do we do girls? Shout louder!
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground (Stand our ground)
Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud (Whoa)
Take a deep breath and say it loud (Whoa)
Never can, never will, can't hold us down

Nobody can hold us down (Hold us down)
Nobody can hold us down (Hold us down)
Nobody gonna hold us down (Hold us down)
Never can, never will

So, what, am I not 'sposed to say what I'm sayin'?
Are you offended with the message I'm bringin'?
Call me whatever 'cause your words don't mean a thing
Guess you ain't even a man enough to handle what I sing
If you look back in history
It's a common double standard of society
The guy gets all the glory, the more he can score
While the girl can do the same and yet you call her a whore
I don't understand why it's okay
The guy can get away with it, the girl gets named
All my ladies come together and make a change
And start a new beginning for us, everybody sing

[Christina Aguilera {Lil' Kim}:]
This is for my girls all around the world (Around the world) {Yeah}
Who've come across a man that don't respect your worth (Respect your worth)
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
{You can't get rid of us}
So what do we do girls? Shout louder!
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground
{We standin' our ground on this one}
Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud (Whoa)
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can, never will, can't hold us down {Check it}

[Lil' Kim:]
Here's something I just can't understand
If a guy have three girls then he's the man
He can even give her some head, then sex her raw
If a girl do the same, then she's a whore
But the tables 'bout to turn, I bet my fame on it
Cats take my ideas and put they name on it
It's alright though, you can't hold me down
I got to keep on movin'
To all my girls with a man who be tryna mack
Do it right back to him and let that be that
You need to let him know that his game is whack
And Lil' Kim and Christina Aguilera got your back

[Christina Aguilera:]
You're just a little boy, you think you're so cute, so coy
You must talk so big, to make up for smaller things
Said you're just a little boy, all you do is annoy
You must talk so big, to make up for smaller things
This is for my girls!

This is for my girls all around the world, oh
Who've come across a man that don't respect your worth
(Respect your worth, oh)
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard
So what do we do girls? Shout louder! (Shout louder!)
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground (Stand our ground)
Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud (Whoa)
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can, never will, can't hold us down (Whoa)
This is for my girls all around the world (All my girls)
Who've come across a man that don't respect your worth (Around the world)
Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard (Yeah)
So what do we do girls? Shout louder!
Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground (Stand our ground)
Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud (Whoa)
Take a deep breath and say it loud
Never can, never will, can't hold us down

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Dangdut, Perjalanan Panjang Musik Rakyat yang Lekat dengan Kaum 'Kalah'

Dangdut, Perjalanan Panjang Musik Rakyat yang Lekat dengan Kaum 'Kalah'

9 November 2022, 15:15 WIB
Daftar Pemenang Genie Music Awards 2022, NCT DREAM Borong Hadiah Utama

Daftar Pemenang Genie Music Awards 2022, NCT DREAM Borong Hadiah Utama

9 November 2022, 15:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu No-Dream Land – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No-Dream Land – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 04:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Baby – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 03:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu My Lady – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Lady – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 02:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Black Ballon – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Black Ballon – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 01:46 WIB
Lirik Lagu Unsung – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unsung – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 00:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pretty Baby – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pretty Baby – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 00:49 WIB
Lirik Lagu All Eyes on Me – Goo Goo Dolls dan Faktanya

Lirik Lagu All Eyes on Me – Goo Goo Dolls dan Faktanya

9 November 2022, 00:42 WIB
Lirik Lagu Buried Alive – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buried Alive – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Daftar Lengkap 69 Obat Sirup yang Dilarang Beredar di Pasaran oleh BPOM Terkait Cemaran Etilen Glikol
2

Tata Cara dan Bacaan Niat Shalat Khusuf Saat Gerhana Bulan Total, Bisa Berjamaah atau Sendiri
3

Niat Sholat Gerhana Lengkap dengan Tata Cara dan Amalan Sunah yang Dianjurkan Rasulullah SAW
4

Tata Cara Shalat Gerhana, Mulai dari Niat hingga Salam
5

Link Live Streaming Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November 2022, Bisa Disaksikan Lewat 2 Tautan Berikut
6

Begal Semakin Marak, Polisi Imbau Perempuan Pengendara Motor Berhati-hati
7

Prediksi Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAKARTA
8

Jam Berapa Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November 2022? Simak Waktunya di Sejumlah Kota Besar di Indonesia
9

Puncak Gerhana Bulan Total Jam Berapa? Berikut Jadwal Lengkap Fase Penampakannya di Indonesia
10

Tata Cara Shalat Khusuf Beserta Bacaan Niatnya, Amalkan saat Gerhana Bulan Total Malam Ini

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Pedoman Tangerang

Lagi, Tony Sutrisno Sebut Alami Pemerasan dalam Kasus Penipuan Mobil Mewah McLaren Sebesar 4,5 M

Lagi, Tony Sutrisno Sebut Alami Pemerasan dalam Kasus Penipuan Mobil Mewah McLaren Sebesar 4,5 M

10 November 2022, 01:43 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Liverpool vs Derby County Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Liverpool vs Derby County Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

10 November 2022, 01:40 WIB

Portal Kudus

Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

10 November 2022, 01:35 WIB

Portal Kudus

KUMPULAN Soal UAS IPS Kelas 7 Semester 1 PDF 2022 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal IPS Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022

KUMPULAN Soal UAS IPS Kelas 7 Semester 1 PDF 2022 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal IPS Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022

10 November 2022, 01:35 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Tilongkabila Bulan November 2022 Semua Rute Lengkap Syarat dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Tilongkabila Bulan November 2022 Semua Rute Lengkap Syarat dan Harga Tiket

10 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Kamis 10 November 2022: Pikirkan Tentang Bahagia

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Kamis 10 November 2022: Pikirkan Tentang Bahagia

10 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

10 November 2022, 01:24 WIB

Portal Kudus

Contoh Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

Contoh Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

10 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

TERBARU GRATIS Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Derby County: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

TERBARU GRATIS Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Derby County: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

10 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea Carabao Cup, Nonton Siaran Langsung Piala Liga di TV Online Ini

LINK Live Streaming Manchester City vs Chelsea Carabao Cup, Nonton Siaran Langsung Piala Liga di TV Online Ini

10 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer 10 November 2022, Hari Ini Mungkin Anda akan Menjadi Emosional

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer 10 November 2022, Hari Ini Mungkin Anda akan Menjadi Emosional

10 November 2022, 01:19 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

10 November 2022, 01:14 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Kamis 10 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, dan Family 100

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Kamis 10 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, dan Family 100

10 November 2022, 01:12 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Arsenal vs Brighton Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Arsenal vs Brighton Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

10 November 2022, 01:10 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

10 November 2022, 01:08 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Anak Jalanan A New Beginning

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Anak Jalanan A New Beginning

10 November 2022, 01:06 WIB

Media Blora

Prediksi Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 SMP Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

Prediksi Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 SMP Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

10 November 2022, 01:02 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini 10 November 2022, Ketahui Sifat Astrologi dan Bintang Anda

10 November 2022, 01:02 WIB

Media Blora

Prediksi Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Lengkap

Prediksi Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Lengkap

10 November 2022, 00:59 WIB

Media Blora

Latihan Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Dilengkapi dengan Kunci Jawaban

Latihan Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Dilengkapi dengan Kunci Jawaban

10 November 2022, 00:57 WIB

Media Blora

Latihan Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Dilengkapi dengan Kunci Jawaban

Latihan Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Dilengkapi dengan Kunci Jawaban

10 November 2022, 00:54 WIB

Media Blora

Kumpulan Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Disertai Kunci Jawaban

Kumpulan Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Disertai Kunci Jawaban

10 November 2022, 00:50 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022: Jam Tayang Cinta Alesha, Karena Aku Sayang, Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini Kamis 10 November 2022: Jam Tayang Cinta Alesha, Karena Aku Sayang, Ikatan Cinta

10 November 2022, 00:50 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Terkini Arsenal vs Brighton: Anda juga bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Terkini Arsenal vs Brighton: Anda juga bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

10 November 2022, 00:50 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Semua Koalisi Capres Gamang, Apapun Bisa Terjadi, PKB Terus Gocek PKS Gabung Dengan Gerindra

Semua Koalisi Capres Gamang, Apapun Bisa Terjadi, PKB Terus Gocek PKS Gabung Dengan Gerindra

10 November 2022, 00:48 WIB