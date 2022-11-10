Lirik Lagu Can't Hold Us Down - Christina Aguilera feat Lil Kim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can't Hold Us Down - Christina Aguilera feat Lil Kim

[Christina Aguilera:]

So, what, am I not 'sposed to have an opinion?

Should I keep quiet just because I'm a woman?

Call me a bitch 'cause I speak what's on my mind

Guess it's easier for you to swallow if I sat and smiled

When a female fires back

Suddenly big talker don't know how to act

So he does what any little boy would do

Makin' up a few false rumors or two

That for sure is not a man to me

Slanderin' names for popularity

It's sad you only get your fame through controversy (It's so sad)

But now it's time for me to come and give you more to say

This is for my girls all around the world (Around the world)

Who've come across a man that don't respect your worth (Whoa)

Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard (Whoa)

So what do we do girls? Shout louder!

Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground (Stand our ground)

Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud (Whoa)

Take a deep breath and say it loud (Whoa)

Never can, never will, can't hold us down

Nobody can hold us down (Hold us down)

Nobody can hold us down (Hold us down)

Nobody gonna hold us down (Hold us down)

Never can, never will

So, what, am I not 'sposed to say what I'm sayin'?

Are you offended with the message I'm bringin'?

Call me whatever 'cause your words don't mean a thing

Guess you ain't even a man enough to handle what I sing

If you look back in history

It's a common double standard of society

The guy gets all the glory, the more he can score

While the girl can do the same and yet you call her a whore

I don't understand why it's okay

The guy can get away with it, the girl gets named

All my ladies come together and make a change

And start a new beginning for us, everybody sing

[Christina Aguilera {Lil' Kim}:]

This is for my girls all around the world (Around the world) {Yeah}

Who've come across a man that don't respect your worth (Respect your worth)

Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard

{You can't get rid of us}

So what do we do girls? Shout louder!

Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground

{We standin' our ground on this one}

Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud (Whoa)

Take a deep breath and say it loud

Never can, never will, can't hold us down {Check it}

[Lil' Kim:]

Here's something I just can't understand

If a guy have three girls then he's the man

He can even give her some head, then sex her raw

If a girl do the same, then she's a whore

But the tables 'bout to turn, I bet my fame on it

Cats take my ideas and put they name on it

It's alright though, you can't hold me down

I got to keep on movin'

To all my girls with a man who be tryna mack

Do it right back to him and let that be that

You need to let him know that his game is whack

And Lil' Kim and Christina Aguilera got your back

[Christina Aguilera:]

You're just a little boy, you think you're so cute, so coy

You must talk so big, to make up for smaller things

Said you're just a little boy, all you do is annoy

You must talk so big, to make up for smaller things

This is for my girls!

This is for my girls all around the world, oh

Who've come across a man that don't respect your worth

(Respect your worth, oh)

Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard

So what do we do girls? Shout louder! (Shout louder!)

Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground (Stand our ground)

Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud (Whoa)

Take a deep breath and say it loud

Never can, never will, can't hold us down (Whoa)

This is for my girls all around the world (All my girls)

Who've come across a man that don't respect your worth (Around the world)

Thinkin' all women should be seen not heard (Yeah)

So what do we do girls? Shout louder!

Lettin' 'em know we're gonna stand our ground (Stand our ground)

Lift your hands high and wave 'em proud (Whoa)

Take a deep breath and say it loud

Never can, never will, can't hold us down