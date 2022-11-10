Lirik WUSYANAME – Tyler the Creator ft. Young Boy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign dan Fakta di Baliknya

WUSYANAME – Tyler the Creator ft. Young Boy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign

Something real, yeah

Baby

Oh nah, we don't do backpack

Haha, my pick up line and shit

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I got your bitch movin'

Call me when you get lost

Aw, you look malnourished (malnourished)

Let's get some bread, fry it in egg yolk and drown it in syrup (drown it in syrup)

You pick a spot, I pick a tail number and we could be tourists (ooh, yeah)

Let's go to Cannes and watch a couple indie movies that you never heard of (baby)

Listen to bands, groove and we dance

Disco in France, smell some perfume, head in the wind (in the wind)

We can switch off

I can show you how you can really exfoliate skin

If you got a man, you should cut it off

Get your passport 'cause we runnin' off (run off)

We can sit and talk

You can tell me everything that's on your chest, baby, get it off

You are my type, you a bright light

I'm like a moth, this is not a game (this is not a game)

But before we start (before I say)

What's your name, girlfriend, what's your name? (Check it out)

(What's your name?)

What's your name, girlfriend, what's your name? (Tell me)

What's your name, girlfriend, what's your name? (Check it out)

(Oh, what's your name?)

What's your name, girlfriend, what's your name? (Oh, girl)

Yeah

What is your name, what do you bring? (Yeah)

I think that I got what you need

And I'm willin' to do anything that you please (baby)

I'm tryna get down to the root of the apple

The deepest I could in them jeans

McLaren like Sonic, can't speak, no

No, you can't hit my lean, no (baby)

Baby, tell me where the piece go, 'cause I'm lost

Your body compared to the fashion

I hope you ain't proud of the shit that I bought (baby)

'Cause money, it don't mean a thing

I value the times that I take you out

One minute, it's a beautiful scene

Then it probably end with me bein' took out, woah-oh

Think slow, 'cause I move fast (oh, me)

What's your name, girlfriend, what's your name? (Check it out)

(Oh, what's your name?)

What's your name, girlfriend, what's your name? (Tell me)

What's your name, girlfriend, what's your name? (Tell me)

(Oh, what's your name?)

What's your name, girlfriend, what's your name? (Yeah)

(Oh-oh)

Yeah

Since when did I bring a C5?

I wanna know your name

I feel like I had your name

Oh-oh, oh, oh, ooh, ooh

Stop playin' and let me pay your momma debt off, haha