Lirik Lagu Lumberjack – Tyler, The Creator dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lumberjack – Tyler, The Creator

Rolls Royce pull up, black boy hop out

Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't (hold up)

"Oh my God, I never seen nothin' like this" haha

That's what my mom was sayin', she

She was cryin' and shit

It was, she was just like, this shit is beautiful

It was a beautiful moment

You alway-you always keep the picnic blankets in the back

'Cause you, you never know (Gangsta Grillz)

You never know where the fuck you gon' end up at

(Okay, haha, now we ready) (let's go)

Rolls Royce pull up, black boy hop out

Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't pull out

Msg sell out, fuck these niggas yap 'bout?

Whips on whips, my ancestors got they backs out (yeah, oh)

Too far? Five hundred stacks for the hood (I dare you, nigga)

Call me lumberjack 'cause I wish a nigga would race (right)

Do it like I? This the "wish-a-nigga-could" face

They ain't gettin' paper like they should, wait

(You niggas woulda, coulda, should've) (oh shit)

Niggas ain't really on the type of shit he on

I hit Drizzy and told him I had a milli' for him (oh shit)

I own my companies full, told 'em to keep the loan

I took that gold bitch home, niggas is big mad (oh shit)

I put that bitch on the shelf, to let it ventilate

And bought another car 'cause I ain't know how to celebrate (top shelf, nigga)

That big boy, that big bitch for all weather

It never rain in Cali', came with an umbrella (ooh)

Rolls Royce pull up, black boy hop out (man, what the fuck?)

Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't pull out

Msg sell out, fuck these niggas yap 'bout? (Sold out)

Good credit score, this card really can't max out (wow)

Too far? Five hundred stacks for the hood

Call me lumberjack 'cause I wish a nigga would race (uh-huh)

Nigga this the face, man, I wish a nigga- (could face)

It's different, it's really different (catch up niggas)

Ayo, I might sled in Utah, LA too warm

My nigga tall, look like a bitch, I call him Mulan (hey, oh)

Salad colored emerald on finger, the size of croutons

Niggas cannot fuck with performance of Magic New Wand (oh, nigga)

That's my nuance, used to be the weirdo (gahdammit)

Used to laugh at me, listen to me with their ears closed (niggas is wilidn')

Used to treat me like that boy off Malcolm in the Middle (I'm fuckin' rich)

Now I'm zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero (not six)

Rolls Royce pull up (zero), black boy hop out (not seven)

Man, I can't take this shit no more, man, I quit

I quit, I swear to God, nigga (that's it)

Fuck niggas talking to me about?

Close y'all's fuckin' faces (Quality Wednesday music)

Wish-a-nigga-could face

Oh yeah, you asked for it (y'all storms is cloudy, nigga)

Fuckin' crumbs

Wish-a-nigga-would face

Fuck you mean, nigga?

Credit

Artis : Tyler, The Creator