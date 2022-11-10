Lirik Lagu Lumberjack – Tyler, The Creator dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lumberjack – Tyler, The Creator
Rolls Royce pull up, black boy hop out
Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't (hold up)
"Oh my God, I never seen nothin' like this" haha
That's what my mom was sayin', she
She was cryin' and shit
It was, she was just like, this shit is beautiful
It was a beautiful moment
You alway-you always keep the picnic blankets in the back
'Cause you, you never know (Gangsta Grillz)
You never know where the fuck you gon' end up at
(Okay, haha, now we ready) (let's go)
Rolls Royce pull up, black boy hop out
Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't pull out
Msg sell out, fuck these niggas yap 'bout?
Whips on whips, my ancestors got they backs out (yeah, oh)
Too far? Five hundred stacks for the hood (I dare you, nigga)
Call me lumberjack 'cause I wish a nigga would race (right)
Do it like I? This the "wish-a-nigga-could" face
They ain't gettin' paper like they should, wait
(You niggas woulda, coulda, should've) (oh shit)
Niggas ain't really on the type of shit he on
I hit Drizzy and told him I had a milli' for him (oh shit)
I own my companies full, told 'em to keep the loan
I took that gold bitch home, niggas is big mad (oh shit)
I put that bitch on the shelf, to let it ventilate
And bought another car 'cause I ain't know how to celebrate (top shelf, nigga)
That big boy, that big bitch for all weather
It never rain in Cali', came with an umbrella (ooh)
Rolls Royce pull up, black boy hop out (man, what the fuck?)
Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't pull out
Msg sell out, fuck these niggas yap 'bout? (Sold out)
Good credit score, this card really can't max out (wow)
Too far? Five hundred stacks for the hood
Call me lumberjack 'cause I wish a nigga would race (uh-huh)
Nigga this the face, man, I wish a nigga- (could face)
It's different, it's really different (catch up niggas)
Ayo, I might sled in Utah, LA too warm
My nigga tall, look like a bitch, I call him Mulan (hey, oh)
Salad colored emerald on finger, the size of croutons
Niggas cannot fuck with performance of Magic New Wand (oh, nigga)
That's my nuance, used to be the weirdo (gahdammit)
Used to laugh at me, listen to me with their ears closed (niggas is wilidn')
Used to treat me like that boy off Malcolm in the Middle (I'm fuckin' rich)
Now I'm zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero (not six)
Rolls Royce pull up (zero), black boy hop out (not seven)
Man, I can't take this shit no more, man, I quit
I quit, I swear to God, nigga (that's it)
Fuck niggas talking to me about?
Close y'all's fuckin' faces (Quality Wednesday music)
Wish-a-nigga-could face
Oh yeah, you asked for it (y'all storms is cloudy, nigga)
Fuckin' crumbs
Wish-a-nigga-would face
Fuck you mean, nigga?
