Lirik Lagu Echo – Trapt dan Fakta di Baliknya

Echo – Trapt

Close my eyes

Let the whole thing pass me by

There is no time

To waste asking why

I'll run away with you by my side

I'll run away with you by my side

I need to let go, let go, let go, let go of this pride

Yeah (asking why)

I think about your face

And how I fall into your eyes

The outline that I trace

Around the one that I call mine

Time that called for space

Unclear where you drew the line

I don't need to solve this case

And I don't need to look behind

Close my eyes

Let the whole thing pass me by

There is no time

To waste asking why

I'll run away with you by my side,

I'll run away with you by my side

I need to let go, let go, let go, let go of this pride

Yeah, asking why

Do I expect to change

The past I hold inside

With all the words I say

Repeating over in my mind

Some things you can't erase

No matter how hard you try

An exit to escape

Is all there is left to find

Close my eyes

Let the whole thing pass me by

There is no time

To waste asking why

I'll run away with you by my side

I'll run away with you by my side

I need to let go, let go, let go, let go of this pride

Until this echo, echo, echo, echo, in my mind

Until this echo, echo, echo, echo, can subside

So I close my eyes

Let the whole thing pass me by

There is no time

To waste asking why

I'll run away with you by my side

I'll run away with you by my side

I need to let go, let go, let go, let go, of this pride

Until this echo, echo, echo, echo in my mind

Until this echo, echo, echo, echo can subside

Credit

Artis : Trapt