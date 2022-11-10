Lirik Lagu Echo – Trapt dan Fakta di Baliknya

Close my eyes
Let the whole thing pass me by
There is no time
To waste asking why
I'll run away with you by my side
I'll run away with you by my side
I need to let go, let go, let go, let go of this pride
Yeah (asking why)
I think about your face
And how I fall into your eyes
The outline that I trace
Around the one that I call mine
Time that called for space
Unclear where you drew the line
I don't need to solve this case
And I don't need to look behind
Close my eyes
Let the whole thing pass me by
There is no time
To waste asking why
I'll run away with you by my side,
I'll run away with you by my side
I need to let go, let go, let go, let go of this pride
Yeah, asking why
Do I expect to change
The past I hold inside
With all the words I say
Repeating over in my mind
Some things you can't erase
No matter how hard you try
An exit to escape
Is all there is left to find
Close my eyes
Let the whole thing pass me by
There is no time
To waste asking why
I'll run away with you by my side
I'll run away with you by my side
I need to let go, let go, let go, let go of this pride
Until this echo, echo, echo, echo, in my mind
Until this echo, echo, echo, echo, can subside
So I close my eyes
Let the whole thing pass me by
There is no time
To waste asking why
I'll run away with you by my side
I'll run away with you by my side
I need to let go, let go, let go, let go, of this pride
Until this echo, echo, echo, echo in my mind
Until this echo, echo, echo, echo can subside
Credit
Artis : Trapt
