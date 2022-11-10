Lirik Lagu Headstrong – Trapt dan Fakta di Baliknya

Circling, you're circling, you're circling your head
Contemplating everything you ever said
Now I see the truth, I got a doubt
A different motive in your eyes and now I'm out
See you later
I see your fantasy
You wanna make it a reality paved in gold
See inside, inside of our heads, yeah
Well, now that's over
I see your motives inside
Decisions to hide
Back off, I'll take you on
Headstrong to take on anyone
I know that you are wrong
Headstrong, we're Headstrong
Back off, I'll take you on
Headstrong to take on anyone
I know that you are wrong
And this is not where you belong
I can't give everything away
I won't give everything away
Conclusions manifest
Your first impressions got to be your very best
I see you're full of shit and that's alright
That's how you play, I guess you get through every night
Well, now that's over
I see your fantasy
You wanna make it a reality paved in gold
See inside, inside of our heads, yeah
Well, now that's over
I see your motives inside
Decisions to hide
Artikel Pilihan