Lirik Lagu Headstrong – Trapt dan Fakta di Baliknya

Headstrong – Trapt

Circling, you're circling, you're circling your head

Contemplating everything you ever said

Now I see the truth, I got a doubt

A different motive in your eyes and now I'm out

See you later

I see your fantasy

You wanna make it a reality paved in gold

See inside, inside of our heads, yeah

Well, now that's over

I see your motives inside

Decisions to hide

Back off, I'll take you on

Headstrong to take on anyone

I know that you are wrong

Headstrong, we're Headstrong

Back off, I'll take you on

Headstrong to take on anyone

I know that you are wrong

And this is not where you belong

I can't give everything away

I won't give everything away

Conclusions manifest

Your first impressions got to be your very best

I see you're full of shit and that's alright

That's how you play, I guess you get through every night

Well, now that's over

I see your fantasy

You wanna make it a reality paved in gold

See inside, inside of our heads, yeah

Well, now that's over

I see your motives inside

Decisions to hide