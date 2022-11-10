Lirik Lagu Honeymoon Bay - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Angels flying, wind at her heels
Serpents gliding, nothing revealed
Food, bad circles
I believe, I believe
It's my beginning, woah, oh, oh
Gone are those winters
Gone are those days
Gone are those choices to be recklessly brave
I'm guided by angels
Decided by choice
It's my beginning, woah, oh, oh
I believe, I believe, I believe
Woah, oh, oh, oh
We are young, we can fly, we are free
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Take a chance, take a chance and see
Woah, oh, oh, oh
I believe, come believe with me
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Honeymoon waters, Honeymoon Bay
Safe to assume now
That we're on our way
Sweetwater turtle, mingly roads
It's our beginning
Woah, oh, oh
A dream of stories, etched in the stone
Time to dream now and create our own
We're guided by angels, decided by choice
It's our beginning
Woah, oh, oh, oh
I believe, I believe, I believe
Woah, oh, oh, oh
We are young, we can fly, we are free
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Take a chance, take a chance and see
Woah, oh, oh, oh
I believe, come believe with me
Woah, oh, oh, oh
Come believe with me
Woah
Come believe with me
(Guided by angels, decided by choice)
Credit
Artis: Xavier Rudd
Album: Storm Boy
Rilis: 2018
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Xavier Rudd
