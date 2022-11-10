Lirik Lagu Honeymoon Bay - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Honeymoon Bay – Xavier Rudd

Angels flying, wind at her heels

Serpents gliding, nothing revealed

Food, bad circles

I believe, I believe

It's my beginning, woah, oh, oh

Gone are those winters

Gone are those days

Gone are those choices to be recklessly brave

I'm guided by angels

Decided by choice

It's my beginning, woah, oh, oh

I believe, I believe, I believe

Woah, oh, oh, oh

We are young, we can fly, we are free

Woah, oh, oh, oh

Take a chance, take a chance and see

Woah, oh, oh, oh

I believe, come believe with me

Woah, oh, oh, oh

Honeymoon waters, Honeymoon Bay

Safe to assume now

That we're on our way

Sweetwater turtle, mingly roads

It's our beginning

Woah, oh, oh

A dream of stories, etched in the stone

Time to dream now and create our own

We're guided by angels, decided by choice

It's our beginning

Woah, oh, oh, oh

I believe, I believe, I believe

Woah, oh, oh, oh

We are young, we can fly, we are free

Woah, oh, oh, oh

Take a chance, take a chance and see

Woah, oh, oh, oh

I believe, come believe with me

Woah, oh, oh, oh

Come believe with me

Woah

Come believe with me

(Guided by angels, decided by choice)

Credit

Artis: Xavier Rudd

Album: Storm Boy

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Xavier Rudd