Lirik Lagu Let Me Be - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh oh, Let me be now
Hmm hmm, let me because
I want to be free now
Oh oh, free to see, yeah well
Want to walk away, oh oh
Let me feel my feet
Let me be, free
Time and time and time we see these
Acts against humanity, well,
Each for each and each will be then
Shed blood for what they each believe, well
On and on and on we go well,
Some will you see and, some won't be
True for you and truth will lead you
To a sense of, well now, peace
Let me be now
Hmm hmm, let me because
I want to be free now,
Oh oh, free to see, yeah well
Want to walk away, oh oh
Let me feel my feet
Let me be, free
Time and time and time we see these
Acts against humanity, well
Each for each and each will be then
Shed blood for what they each believe, well
On and on and on we go well
Some will you see and, some won't be
True for you and truth will lead you
To a sense of, well now, peace
Let me be now
Hmm hmm, let me because
I want to be free now
Oh oh, free to see, yeah well
Want to walk away, oh oh
Let me feel my feet
Let me be, free
Want to be want to see would you let me go
Let me be now, hmm hmm, let me be
want to be want to see would you let me go
Let me be now, hmm hmm, let me be-cause
I want to be free
Oh, i want to be free
Yeah I said, I said, I said, I said
Free free now, free to see
Oh, 'cause I, want to be free
Credit
Artis: Xavier Rudd
Album: Solace
Rilis: 2004
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Eve Jeffers, Sheldon Harris
Artikel Pilihan