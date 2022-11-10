Lirik Lagu Let Me Be - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Me Be - Xavier Rudd

Oh oh, Let me be now

Hmm hmm, let me because

I want to be free now

Oh oh, free to see, yeah well

Want to walk away, oh oh

Let me feel my feet

Let me be, free

Time and time and time we see these

Acts against humanity, well,

Each for each and each will be then

Shed blood for what they each believe, well

On and on and on we go well,

Some will you see and, some won't be

True for you and truth will lead you

To a sense of, well now, peace

Let me be now

Hmm hmm, let me because

I want to be free now,

Oh oh, free to see, yeah well

Want to walk away, oh oh

Let me feel my feet

Let me be, free

Time and time and time we see these

Acts against humanity, well

Each for each and each will be then

Shed blood for what they each believe, well

On and on and on we go well

Some will you see and, some won't be

True for you and truth will lead you

To a sense of, well now, peace

Let me be now

Hmm hmm, let me because

I want to be free now

Oh oh, free to see, yeah well

Want to walk away, oh oh

Let me feel my feet

Let me be, free

Want to be want to see would you let me go

Let me be now, hmm hmm, let me be

want to be want to see would you let me go

Let me be now, hmm hmm, let me be-cause

I want to be free

Oh, i want to be free

Yeah I said, I said, I said, I said

Free free now, free to see

Oh, 'cause I, want to be free

Credit

Artis: Xavier Rudd

Album: Solace

Rilis: 2004

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Eve Jeffers, Sheldon Harris