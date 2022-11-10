Lirik Lagu The Mother - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Mother – Xavier Rudd

Do you feel it in the sunshine?

Do you feel it in the rain?

Do you feel it in the ocean

When the waves are clean?

Do you feel it in the evenings

When the moon is up?

Do you feel it in your bones

When she fills you up?

Ooh yeah-yeah, she breathes good luck

Mother Earth, Mother Earth

She breathes good luck

Ooh yeah-yeah, she breathes good luck

Mother Earth, Mother Earth

She breathes good luck

Do you feel it on the inside?

Do you feel it on the out?

Do you feel it when you're up, up?

Do you feel it when you're down?

Do you feel it on the mountains

When the powder falls?

Do you feel it on the water

No wind at all?

Ooh, yeah-yeah, she breathes good luck

Mother Earth, Mother Earth

She breathes good luck

Ooh yeah-yeah, she breathes good luck

Mother Earth, Mother Earth

She breathes good luck

Ooh, yeah-yeah, she breathes good luck

Mother Earth, Mother Earth

Alright

Credit

Artis: Xavier Rudd

Album: Food in the Belly

Rilis: 2005

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Xavier Rudd