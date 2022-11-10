Lirik Lagu The Mother - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Do you feel it in the sunshine?
Do you feel it in the rain?
Do you feel it in the ocean
When the waves are clean?
Do you feel it in the evenings
When the moon is up?
Do you feel it in your bones
When she fills you up?
Ooh yeah-yeah, she breathes good luck
Mother Earth, Mother Earth
She breathes good luck
Ooh yeah-yeah, she breathes good luck
Mother Earth, Mother Earth
She breathes good luck
Do you feel it on the inside?
Do you feel it on the out?
Do you feel it when you're up, up?
Do you feel it when you're down?
Do you feel it on the mountains
When the powder falls?
Do you feel it on the water
No wind at all?
Ooh, yeah-yeah, she breathes good luck
Mother Earth, Mother Earth
She breathes good luck
Ooh yeah-yeah, she breathes good luck
Mother Earth, Mother Earth
She breathes good luck
Ooh, yeah-yeah, she breathes good luck
Mother Earth, Mother Earth
Alright
Credit
Artis: Xavier Rudd
Album: Food in the Belly
Rilis: 2005
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Xavier Rudd
