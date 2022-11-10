Lirik Lagu Not Myself Tonight - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not Myself Tonight - Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera-Not Myself Tonight
You know
Tonight I'm feeling a little out of control
Is this me?
You wanna get crazy?
'Cause I don't give a... (Ow!)
I'm out of character
I'm in rare form
And if you really knew me
You know it's not the norm
'Cause I'm doing things that I normally won't do
The old me's gone, I feel brand new
And if you don't like it, fuck you
The music's on and I'm dancing (Hey)
I'm normally in the corner just standing (Hey)
I'm feeling unusual
I don't care 'cause this my night
I'm not myself tonight
Tonight I'm not the same girl, same girl
I'm not myself tonight
Tonight I'm not the same girl, same girl
I'm dancing a lot, I'm taking shots and I'm feeling fine
I'm kissing all the boys and the girls
Someone call the doctor 'cause I lost my mind
'Cause I'm doing things that I normally won't do
The old me's gone, I feel brand new
And if you don't like it, fuck you
The music's on and I'm dancing (Hey)
I'm normally in the corner just standing (Hey)
I'm feeling unusual
I don't care 'cause this my night
I'm not myself tonight
Tonight I'm not the same girl, same girl (Oh)
I'm not myself tonight (Yeah, yeah)
Tonight I'm not the same girl (One, two, three, four!)
In the morning (Oh)
When I wake up (Oh)
I'll go back to the girl I used to be
But, baby, not tonight
