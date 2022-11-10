Lirik Lagu Not Myself Tonight - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not Myself Tonight - Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera-Not Myself Tonight

You know

Tonight I'm feeling a little out of control

Is this me?

You wanna get crazy?

'Cause I don't give a... (Ow!)

I'm out of character

I'm in rare form

And if you really knew me

You know it's not the norm

'Cause I'm doing things that I normally won't do

The old me's gone, I feel brand new

And if you don't like it, fuck you

The music's on and I'm dancing (Hey)

I'm normally in the corner just standing (Hey)

I'm feeling unusual

I don't care 'cause this my night

I'm not myself tonight

Tonight I'm not the same girl, same girl

I'm not myself tonight

Tonight I'm not the same girl, same girl

I'm dancing a lot, I'm taking shots and I'm feeling fine

I'm kissing all the boys and the girls

Someone call the doctor 'cause I lost my mind

'Cause I'm doing things that I normally won't do

The old me's gone, I feel brand new

And if you don't like it, fuck you

The music's on and I'm dancing (Hey)

I'm normally in the corner just standing (Hey)

I'm feeling unusual

I don't care 'cause this my night

I'm not myself tonight

Tonight I'm not the same girl, same girl (Oh)

I'm not myself tonight (Yeah, yeah)

Tonight I'm not the same girl (One, two, three, four!)

In the morning (Oh)

When I wake up (Oh)

I'll go back to the girl I used to be

But, baby, not tonight