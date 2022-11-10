Lirik Lagu Tell Me Now – Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tell Me Now – Five Minutes

I'll never let you go

I'll be with you

Cause i know you are the one

Because I know our dreams will come true

As long as i know you

For the first time i saw you Sad like this

I'm wondering you

You Don't want to answer

What's wrong?

What's wrong with you?

Tell me now

Please tell me now why do you cry?

Believe me, dear

I'm here only for you

Tell me now

Please tell me now, why do you cry?

I'm Worry to see you like this, so talk to me

Why're you crying?

Credit

Artis: Five Minutes

Album: Tell Me Now

Songwriter: Ali Sabat

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Tell Me Now

Lagu yang berjudul Tell Me Now yang dipopulerkan oleh band Five Minutes dirilis pada 23 September 2022.

Lagu ini berdurasi 3 menit 6 detik dan merupakan lagu yang masuk ke dalam album bertajuk Tell Me Now.