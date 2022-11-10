Lirik Lagu Tell Me Now – Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tell Me Now – Five Minutes
I'll never let you go
I'll be with you
Cause i know you are the one
Because I know our dreams will come true
As long as i know you
For the first time i saw you Sad like this
I'm wondering you
You Don't want to answer
What's wrong?
What's wrong with you?
Tell me now
Please tell me now why do you cry?
Believe me, dear
I'm here only for you
Tell me now
Please tell me now, why do you cry?
I'm Worry to see you like this, so talk to me
Why're you crying?
Credit
Artis: Five Minutes
Album: Tell Me Now
Songwriter: Ali Sabat
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Tell Me Now
Lagu yang berjudul Tell Me Now yang dipopulerkan oleh band Five Minutes dirilis pada 23 September 2022.
Lagu ini berdurasi 3 menit 6 detik dan merupakan lagu yang masuk ke dalam album bertajuk Tell Me Now.
