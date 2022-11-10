Lirik Lagu No Excuses – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Excuses – Meghan Trainor

What you sippin' on that got you talking crazy?

Lookin' at me sideways, always coming at me

Why you, why you acting hard when you just a baby?

Boy, I keep it real with you, but you trying to play me

Have you lost your mind?

Open up your eyes

Huh!

You must have confused me, confused me with

(Someone else) You must have confused me, confused me with

(Someone else) There ain't no excuses, excuses, babe

(Someone else) Your mama raised you better than that, huh!

What you sippin' on that got you talking crazy?

Lookin' at me sideways, always coming at me

Why you, why you acting like you never met a lady?

I don't disrespect you, don't you disrespect me

Have you lost your mind? (lost your mind)

Open up your eyes

Huh!

You must have confused me, confused me with

(Someone else) You must have confused me, confused me with

(Someone else) There ain't no excuses, excuses, babe

(Someone else) Your mama raised you better than that, huh!

'Cause your mama raised you better than that

'Cause your mama raised you better than that

Have you lost your mind?

Open up your eyes (your eyes)

Huh!