Lirik Lagu Close Your Eyes – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Close Your Eyes – Meghan Trainor

Everybody is on the same page

No new chapters

We'll never change

Everybody wants to be cool

Yes they do

I'm just like them

But I won't be no fool

I guess I could waste all my time and my money

Just tryna look right

But it doesn't change who I am in my heart if I look like them

So I want you to close your eyes

Sing to the world tonight

And show them what's beautiful

I don't care what they think

No I'm not listening

'Cause I know I'm beautiful

So close your eyes

Sho-sho-show them what's beautiful

Sho-sho-show them what's beautiful

Gonna' show them...

Sho-sho-show them what's beautiful

Uhh, hey (sho-sho-sho-sho-sho)

Sho-sho-show them what's beautiful

Everybody is born to be different

That's the one thing (hey) that makes us the same, ooh-ooh, babe

So don't you let them hurt try to change you

Don't let them make you into something you ain't

No

So I want you to close your eyes

Sing to the world tonight (ooh, babe)

And show them what's beautiful (no)

I don't care what they think

No I'm not listening

'Cause I know I'm beautiful

So close your eyes

Sho-sho-show them what's beautiful

Show the world the you inside

Raise your voice and close your eyes

'Cause you're beautiful

Come on and show the world the you inside (come on and show them)

Raise your voice and close your eyes (ooh-ooh)

'Cause you're beautiful