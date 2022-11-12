Lirik Lagu Close Your Eyes – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Close Your Eyes – Meghan Trainor
Everybody is on the same page
No new chapters
We'll never change
Everybody wants to be cool
Yes they do
I'm just like them
But I won't be no fool
I guess I could waste all my time and my money
Just tryna look right
But it doesn't change who I am in my heart if I look like them
So I want you to close your eyes
Sing to the world tonight
And show them what's beautiful
I don't care what they think
No I'm not listening
'Cause I know I'm beautiful
So close your eyes
Sho-sho-show them what's beautiful
Sho-sho-show them what's beautiful
Gonna' show them...
Sho-sho-show them what's beautiful
Uhh, hey (sho-sho-sho-sho-sho)
Sho-sho-show them what's beautiful
Everybody is born to be different
That's the one thing (hey) that makes us the same, ooh-ooh, babe
So don't you let them hurt try to change you
Don't let them make you into something you ain't
No
So I want you to close your eyes
Sing to the world tonight (ooh, babe)
And show them what's beautiful (no)
I don't care what they think
No I'm not listening
'Cause I know I'm beautiful
So close your eyes
Sho-sho-show them what's beautiful
Show the world the you inside
Raise your voice and close your eyes
'Cause you're beautiful
Come on and show the world the you inside (come on and show them)
Raise your voice and close your eyes (ooh-ooh)
'Cause you're beautiful
