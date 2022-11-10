Lirik Lagu 3AM – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

3AM – Meghan Trainor

I can't believe I'm still doing this

I told myself a month ago that I'd be through with this

I'm looking at my phone, and wondering if you're home

I'm kinda tipsy, I ain't tryna sleep alone

Somebody told me that some other girl was hugging you

Baby you know I'm the one that should be loving you

You know we had a thing baby it's such a shame

I still get crazy every time I hear your name

I know it's complicated

But you know I'm impatient

3am, yo I'm texting you once again

Even though I'm hanging with my friends

I can't help it, I can't help myself, no

3am, I might be looking for a late night friend

And baby I can't get you out my head

I can't help it, I can't help myself, no

Kinda stressed like I'm gonna have a heart attack

It's been an hour and you haven't even hit me back

Baby keep it real, tell me what's the deal

'Cause I miss you, you don't know how this feels

I know it's complicated

This always happens when I'm wasted

3am, yo I'm texting you once again

Even though I'm hanging with my friends

An I can't help it, I can't help myself, no

3am, I might be looking for a late night friend

And baby I can't get you out my head

I can't help it, I can't help myself, no

I know, I know, I know

It's so wrong

Somebody take away my phone

'Cause I've been drinking all night long

All night long

All night long

I know, I know, I know

It's so wrong

Somebody take away my phone

'Cause I've been drinking all night long

All night long

All night long

3am, yo I'm texting you once again

Even though I'm hanging with my friends

And I can't help it, I can't help myself, no

3am, I might be looking for a late night friend

And baby I can't get you out my head

I can't help it, I can't help myself, no

Credit