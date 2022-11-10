Lirik Lagu 3AM – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

3AM – Meghan Trainor
I can't believe I'm still doing this
I told myself a month ago that I'd be through with this
I'm looking at my phone, and wondering if you're home
I'm kinda tipsy, I ain't tryna sleep alone
Somebody told me that some other girl was hugging you
Baby you know I'm the one that should be loving you
You know we had a thing baby it's such a shame
I still get crazy every time I hear your name
I know it's complicated
But you know I'm impatient
3am, yo I'm texting you once again
Even though I'm hanging with my friends
I can't help it, I can't help myself, no
3am, I might be looking for a late night friend
And baby I can't get you out my head
I can't help it, I can't help myself, no
Kinda stressed like I'm gonna have a heart attack
It's been an hour and you haven't even hit me back
Baby keep it real, tell me what's the deal
'Cause I miss you, you don't know how this feels
I know it's complicated
This always happens when I'm wasted
3am, yo I'm texting you once again
Even though I'm hanging with my friends
An I can't help it, I can't help myself, no
3am, I might be looking for a late night friend
And baby I can't get you out my head
I can't help it, I can't help myself, no
I know, I know, I know
It's so wrong
Somebody take away my phone
'Cause I've been drinking all night long
All night long
All night long
I know, I know, I know
It's so wrong
Somebody take away my phone
'Cause I've been drinking all night long
All night long
All night long
3am, yo I'm texting you once again
Even though I'm hanging with my friends
And I can't help it, I can't help myself, no
3am, I might be looking for a late night friend
And baby I can't get you out my head
I can't help it, I can't help myself, no
