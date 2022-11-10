Lirik Lagu Caught in the Storm – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Caught in the Storm – Goo Goo Dolls
When you kissed me
Yeah, I felt so alive
Every little secret you told me I keep down inside
And in that heated moment yeah we swore we'd never change
But all those pretty pictures they just start to fade away
And everything that I believed is getting hard to find
Have I lost the only one
Who ever felt like mine
Now I'm, caught in this storm we call love
So alone come find me
Out on my own
Take me home
Don't you know I'm lonely
I give you everything that you ask of me and I'll
Give you all I have if it makes you believe
'Cause I'm caught in this storm we call love
I was taught to always turn the other cheek
But you know I took a beatin' and I stayed up on my feet
And this faith is gettin' heavy but you know it carries me
To the streets, to the river
Where the broken dreams flow out into the sea
I keep on looking but something's always missing
I keep on looking for something bigger than me
From the saints to the sinners all the losers and the winners
Yeah, we're all just looking for something
Something to believe in
'Cause I'm caught in this storm we call love
So alone come find me
Out on my own
Take me home
Don't you know I'm lonely
I give you everything that you ask of me
And I'll give you all I have if it makes you believe
'Cause I'm caught in this storm we call love
We call love (we call love)
I'm tired of sleeping
Sleeping through my own life
It's time to wake up
Wake up with eyes open wide
I'm tired of sleeping
Sleeping trough my own life
It's time to wake up with arms open wide
Now I'm caught in this storm
We call love so alone come find me
Out on my own
Take me home
Don't you know I'm lonely
I give you everything that you ask of me and I'll
Give you all I have if it makes you believe
'Cause I'm caught in this storm we call love
I'm tired of sleeping
Sleeping through my own life
It's time to wake up
Wake up with eyes open wide
I'm tired of sleeping
Sleeping through my own life
It's time to wake up
With eyes open wide
Open wide
Open wide
