Lirik Lagu Caught in the Storm – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Caught in the Storm – Goo Goo Dolls

When you kissed me

Yeah, I felt so alive

Every little secret you told me I keep down inside

And in that heated moment yeah we swore we'd never change

But all those pretty pictures they just start to fade away

And everything that I believed is getting hard to find

Have I lost the only one

Who ever felt like mine

Now I'm, caught in this storm we call love

So alone come find me

Out on my own

Take me home

Don't you know I'm lonely

I give you everything that you ask of me and I'll

Give you all I have if it makes you believe

'Cause I'm caught in this storm we call love

I was taught to always turn the other cheek

But you know I took a beatin' and I stayed up on my feet

And this faith is gettin' heavy but you know it carries me

To the streets, to the river

Where the broken dreams flow out into the sea

I keep on looking but something's always missing

I keep on looking for something bigger than me

From the saints to the sinners all the losers and the winners

Yeah, we're all just looking for something

Something to believe in

'Cause I'm caught in this storm we call love

So alone come find me

Out on my own

Take me home

Don't you know I'm lonely

I give you everything that you ask of me

And I'll give you all I have if it makes you believe

'Cause I'm caught in this storm we call love

We call love (we call love)

I'm tired of sleeping

Sleeping through my own life

It's time to wake up

Wake up with eyes open wide

I'm tired of sleeping

Sleeping trough my own life

It's time to wake up with arms open wide

Now I'm caught in this storm

We call love so alone come find me

Out on my own

Take me home

Don't you know I'm lonely

I give you everything that you ask of me and I'll

Give you all I have if it makes you believe

'Cause I'm caught in this storm we call love

I'm tired of sleeping

Sleeping through my own life

It's time to wake up

Wake up with eyes open wide

I'm tired of sleeping

Sleeping through my own life

It's time to wake up

With eyes open wide

Open wide

Open wide