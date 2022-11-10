Lirik Lagu Is That Alright? - Lady Gaga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Is That Alright? - Lady Gaga

Life is so simple

A little boy, a little girl

Laughing and loving

Trying to figure out the world

It felt like summer

When I kissed you in the rain

And I know your story

But tell me again

Nothing you say wouldn't interest me

All of your words are like poems to me

I would be honored if you would take me as I am

I want you to look right in my eyes

To tell me you love me, to be by my side

I want you at the end of my life

I wanna see your face, when I fall with grace

At the moment I die

Is that alright?

Is that alright?

I hope you're still with me when I'm not quite myself

And I pray that you'll lift me when you know I need help

It's a warm celebration of all of our years

I dream of our story, of our fairy tale

Family dinners and family trees

Teaching the kids to say thank you and please

Knowing if we stay together that things will be right

I want you to look right in my eyes

To tell me you love me, to be by my side

I want you at the end of my life

I wanna see your face, when I fall with grace

At the moment I die

Is that alright?

Is that alright?

Is that alright?

Credit

Film: A Star is Born

Artis: Lady Gaga

Dirilis: 2018

Penulis lagu: Stefani Germanotta, Paul Blair, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr, Aaron Ratiere

Fakta di Balik Lagu



Is That Alright? adalah lagu soundtrack dari film 2018 A Star Is Born yang dibawakan oleh Lady Gaga.

Lagu ini ditulis dan diproduksi oleh Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, dan Paul "DJWS" Blair dengan Lukas Nelson dan Aaron Raitiere yang memberikan kontribusi penulisan lirik tambahan.

Lagu ini merupakan lagu yang ditujukan karakter Ally untuk Jackson (karakter dalam A Star Is Born).

Lagu ini bercerita tentang romansa Ally dan Jackson yang menyatakan "ingin melihat wajahmu ketika aku jatuh dengan anggun pada saat aku mati".