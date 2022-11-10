Lirik Lagu Is That Alright? - Lady Gaga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Is That Alright? - Lady Gaga
Life is so simple
A little boy, a little girl
Laughing and loving
Trying to figure out the world
It felt like summer
When I kissed you in the rain
And I know your story
But tell me again
Nothing you say wouldn't interest me
All of your words are like poems to me
I would be honored if you would take me as I am
I want you to look right in my eyes
To tell me you love me, to be by my side
I want you at the end of my life
I wanna see your face, when I fall with grace
At the moment I die
Is that alright?
Is that alright?
I hope you're still with me when I'm not quite myself
And I pray that you'll lift me when you know I need help
It's a warm celebration of all of our years
I dream of our story, of our fairy tale
Family dinners and family trees
Teaching the kids to say thank you and please
Knowing if we stay together that things will be right
I want you to look right in my eyes
To tell me you love me, to be by my side
I want you at the end of my life
I wanna see your face, when I fall with grace
At the moment I die
Is that alright?
Is that alright?
Is that alright?
Credit
Film: A Star is Born
Artis: Lady Gaga
Dirilis: 2018
Penulis lagu: Stefani Germanotta, Paul Blair, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr, Aaron Ratiere
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Is That Alright? adalah lagu soundtrack dari film 2018 A Star Is Born yang dibawakan oleh Lady Gaga.
Lagu ini ditulis dan diproduksi oleh Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, dan Paul "DJWS" Blair dengan Lukas Nelson dan Aaron Raitiere yang memberikan kontribusi penulisan lirik tambahan.
Lagu ini merupakan lagu yang ditujukan karakter Ally untuk Jackson (karakter dalam A Star Is Born).
Lagu ini bercerita tentang romansa Ally dan Jackson yang menyatakan "ingin melihat wajahmu ketika aku jatuh dengan anggun pada saat aku mati".
