Lirik Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

You're Gonna Live Forever In Me - John Mayer

A great big bang and dinosaurs

Fiery raining meteors

It all ends unfortunately

But you're gonna live forever in me

I guarantee, just wait and see

Parts of me were made by you

And planets keep their distance too

The moon's got a grip on the sea

And you're gonna live forever in me

I guarantee, it's your destiny

Life is full of sweet mistakes

And love's an honest one to make

Time leaves no fruit on the tree

But you're gonna live forever in me

I guarantee, it's just meant to be

And when the pastor asks the pews

For reasons he can't marry you

I'll keep my word and my seat

But you're gonna live forever in me

I guarantee, just wait and see

Credit

Dirilis: 2017

Artis: John Mayer

Album: The Search for Everything

Genre: Soft rock, Singer-Songwriter

Fakta di Baliknya

John Mayer dengan nama lengkap sebagai John Clayton Mayer, lahir pada tanggal 16 Oktober 1977 di Bridgeport, Connecticut, Amerika Serikat.

John Mayer merupakan penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan gitaris Amerika dengan membawakan melodi bergaya soft rock.