Lirik Lagu Free Fallin' - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Free Fallin' - John Mayer

She's a good girl, loves her mamma

Loves Jesus and America too

She's a good girl, crazy bout Elvis

Loves horses and her boyfriend too, yeah, yeah

It's a long day livin' in Reseda

There's a freeway running through the yard

I'm a bad boy 'cause I don't even miss her

I'm a bad boy for breaking her heart

And I'm free

Free fallin', fallin'

And I'm free

Free fallin', fallin'

All the vampires walkin' through the valley

They move west down Ventura Boulevard

And all the bad boys are standing in the shadows

And the good girls are home with broken hearts

And I'm free

Free fallin', fallin'

Now I'm free

Free fallin', fallin'

Free fallin', now I'm

Free fallin', now I'm

Free fallin', now I'm

Free fallin', now I'm

Free fallin', now I'm

Free fallin', now I'm

Free fallin', now I'm

Free fallin'

I wanna glide down over Mulholland

I wanna write her, her name in the sky

I wanna free fall out into nothin'

Oh, I'm gonna leave this, this world for a while

Now I'm free

Free fallin', fallin'

Now I'm free

Free fallin', fallin'

And I'm free

Free fallin', fallin'

Now I'm free

Free fallin', fallin'

Free fallin', fallin'

Free fallin', fallin'

Free fallin', fallin', yeah, yeah