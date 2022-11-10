Lirik Lagu Free Fallin' - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

She's a good girl, loves her mamma
Loves Jesus and America too
She's a good girl, crazy bout Elvis
Loves horses and her boyfriend too, yeah, yeah
It's a long day livin' in Reseda
There's a freeway running through the yard
I'm a bad boy 'cause I don't even miss her
I'm a bad boy for breaking her heart
And I'm free
Free fallin', fallin'
And I'm free
Free fallin', fallin'
All the vampires walkin' through the valley
They move west down Ventura Boulevard
And all the bad boys are standing in the shadows
And the good girls are home with broken hearts
And I'm free
Free fallin', fallin'
Now I'm free
Free fallin', fallin'
Free fallin', now I'm
Free fallin', now I'm
Free fallin', now I'm
Free fallin', now I'm
Free fallin', now I'm
Free fallin', now I'm
Free fallin', now I'm
Free fallin'
I wanna glide down over Mulholland
I wanna write her, her name in the sky
I wanna free fall out into nothin'
Oh, I'm gonna leave this, this world for a while
Now I'm free
Free fallin', fallin'
Now I'm free
Free fallin', fallin'
And I'm free
Free fallin', fallin'
Now I'm free
Free fallin', fallin'
Free fallin', fallin'
Free fallin', fallin'
Free fallin', fallin', yeah, yeah
