Lirik Lagu Slow Dancing in a Burning Room - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow Dancing in a Burning Room - John Mayer

It's not a silly little moment

It's not the storm before the calm

This is the deep and dying breath of

This love that we've been working on

Can't seem to hold you like I want to

So I can feel you in my arms

Nobody's gonna come and save you

We pulled too many false alarms

We're going down

And you can see it too

We're going down

And you know that we're doomed

My dear

We're slow dancing in a burning room

I was the one you always dreamed of

You were the one I tried to draw

How dare you say it's nothing to me?

Baby, you're the only light I ever saw

I'll make the most of all the sadness

You'll be a bitch because you can

You try to hit me just to hurt me

So you leave me feeling dirty

'Cause you can't understand

We're going down

And you can see it too

We're going down

And you know that we're doomed

My dear

We're slow dancing in a burning room

Go cry about it, why don't you?

Go cry about it, why don't you?

Go cry about it, why don't you?

My dear, we're slow dancing in a burning room

Burning room

Burning room

Don't you think we oughta know by now?

Don't you think we should have learned somehow?

Dont you think we oughta know by now?

Dont you think we should have learned somehow?

Don't you think we oughta know by now?

Don't you think we should have learned somehow?