Lirik Lagu Slow Dancing in a Burning Room - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow Dancing in a Burning Room - John Mayer
It's not a silly little moment
It's not the storm before the calm
This is the deep and dying breath of
This love that we've been working on
Can't seem to hold you like I want to
So I can feel you in my arms
Nobody's gonna come and save you
We pulled too many false alarms
We're going down
And you can see it too
We're going down
And you know that we're doomed
My dear
We're slow dancing in a burning room
I was the one you always dreamed of
You were the one I tried to draw
How dare you say it's nothing to me?
Baby, you're the only light I ever saw
I'll make the most of all the sadness
You'll be a bitch because you can
You try to hit me just to hurt me
So you leave me feeling dirty
'Cause you can't understand
We're going down
And you can see it too
We're going down
And you know that we're doomed
My dear
We're slow dancing in a burning room
Go cry about it, why don't you?
Go cry about it, why don't you?
Go cry about it, why don't you?
My dear, we're slow dancing in a burning room
Burning room
Burning room
Don't you think we oughta know by now?
Don't you think we should have learned somehow?
Dont you think we oughta know by now?
Dont you think we should have learned somehow?
Don't you think we oughta know by now?
Don't you think we should have learned somehow?
