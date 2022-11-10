Lirik Lagu Lady Marmalade - Christina Aguilera, Mya, P!nk, Lil Kim, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lady Marmalade - Christina Aguilera, Mya, P!nk, Lil Kim

[Lil' Kim (Mýa, Christina Aguilera & P!nk):]

Where's all my soul sista's?

Lemme hear y'all flow sista's

(Hey sista', go sista', soul sista', flow sista') Uh

(Hey sista', go sista', soul sista', go sista')

[Mýa:]

He met Marmalade down in old Moulin Rouge

Struttin' her stuff on the street

She said, "Hello, hey Joe! You wanna give it a go?"

Oh! Uh-huh

[Mýa {Lil' Kim}:]

Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da (Hey, hey, hey)

Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, here (Here)

Mocha Chocolata, ya-ya (Ooh, yeah)

Creole Lady Marmalade

{What-what, what-what, what-what}

Ooh, oh

[Mýa, Christina Aguilera, P!nk {Lil' Kim}:]

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir? (Oh-oh)

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

{Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah}

[P!nk:]

He sat in her boudoir while she freshened up

(Hey sista', go sista', soul sista', flow sista')

Boy drank all that Magnolia wine

(Hey sista', go sista', soul sista', flow sista')

On her black satin sheets where he started to freak, yeah

[P!nk {Lil' Kim}:]

Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da (Da-da-da)

Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, here, ooh, yeah, yeah

Mocha Chocolata, ya-ya {Yeah, yeah}

Creole Lady Marmalade, uh

[Mýa, Christina Aguilera, P!nk (Lil' Kim):]

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir? (Ce soir)

(What, what, what)

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Ooh

[Lil' Kim {Mýa} *Christina Aguilera & P!nk*:]

Yeah, yeah, uh

We come through with the money and the garter belts

Let him know we 'bout that cake straight out the gate (Uh)

We independent women, some mistake us for whores

I'm sayin', "Why spend mine {when I can spend yours?}"

Disagree? Well, that's you, and I'm sorry

I'mma keep playing these cats out *like Atari*

Wear high heel shoes, get love from the dudes

Four badass chicks *from the Moulin Rouge*, uh

Hey sista's, soul sista's, betta get that dough, sista's

We drink wine with diamonds in the glass

By the case, the meaning of expensive taste

If you wanna Gitchie, Gitchie, ya-ya (Come on)

Mocha Chocolata (What?)

Real Lady Marmalade

One more time, c'mon now