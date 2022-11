Lirik Lagu Go Now – Adam Levine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Go Now – Adam Levine

So, here we are

We've got another chance for life

It's what you want

I can see it in your eyes

You see so clear

It's coming into light

Go on be wrong

Cause tomorrow you'll be right

Don't sit around and talk it over

You're running outta time

Just face ahead

No going back now

You've come so far

Now see, you're cutting all the ties

You're right, go on

Keep running for your life

Made up your mind, no going back now

See it all come falling down

You've tried so hard to figure out

Just what it's all about

You're fighting on and on and on

For what you know it's true

Now say, "go on and on and on

Do all that you can do"

Hey, we're never gonna go if we don't go now

You're never gonna know if you don't find out

You're never going back, never turning around

You're never gonna go if don't go now

You're never gonna grow if you don't grow now

You're never gonna know if you don't find out

You're never going back, never turning around

You're never gonna go if you don't go now

You're never gonna go if you don't go now

You're never gonna know if you don't find out

You're never turning back, never turning around

You're never gonna go if you don't go

Credit

Artis: Adam Levine

Album: Go Now

Rilis: 2016

Genre: Soundtrack

Penulis lagu: Adam Levine, Glenn Hansard, John Carney (co-wrote)

Fakta di Balik Lagu Go Now – Adam Levine

Go Now merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh vokalis band Maroon 5, Adam Levine. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:48 ini ditulis Levine bersama Glenn Hansard dan John Carney.