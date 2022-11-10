Lirik Lagu What a Girl Wants - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

What a Girl Wants - Christina Aguilera

What a girl wants, what a girl needs

What a girl wants, what a girl needs (Yeah, come on)

Ooh, yeah, yeah

Ah, yeah

I wanna thank you for givin' me time to breathe

Like a rock, you waited so patiently

While I got it together

Oh, while I figured it out (Yeah, yeah)

I only looked but I never touched

'Cause in my heart it was a picture of us

Holdin' hands, makin' plans

And it's lucky for me you understand

What a girl wants (Yeah), what a girl needs (Yeah)

Whatever makes me happy and sets you free

And I'm thankin' you for knowin' exactly

What a girl wants, what a girl needs

Whatever keeps me in your arms

And I'm thankin' you for givin' it to me

What I want is what'cha got (Ooh, yeah)

And what'cha got, is what I want

There was a time I was blind

I was so confused (Yeah, yeah)

Run away just to hide it all from you

But baby, you knew me better

Mmm, than I knew myself, love

They say if you love something, let it go (Let it go)

If it comes back, it's yours, that's how you know

It's for keeps, yeah, it's for sure (Oh)

And you're ready and willing to give me more than

What a girl wants (Yeah), what a girl needs (Yeah)

Whatever makes me happy and sets you free

And I'm thankin' you for knowin' exactly

What a girl wants, (what) a girl needs

Whatever keeps me in your arms

And I'm thankin' you for givin' it to me, yeah

(What a girl wants)

(What a girl needs)

Somebody sensitive, crazy, sexy, cool like you, yeah, yeah

(What a girl wants)

What a girl needs (What'cha got)

Whoa (Is what I want), oh, yeah

What a girl wants (You're so right), what a girl needs (You're so right)

You let a girl know how much you

Care about her, I swear (I swear)

You're the one who always knew

You knew, you knew, you knew, you knew

Ooh, oh, I'm thankin' you for bein' there for me (What a girl wants)

What a girl needs (Ah, ah)

(Whatever keeps me in your arms) Whatever keeps me in your arms is what I need