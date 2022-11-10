Lirik Lagu What a Girl Wants - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

What a Girl Wants - Christina Aguilera
What a girl wants, what a girl needs
What a girl wants, what a girl needs (Yeah, come on)
Ooh, yeah, yeah
Ah, yeah
I wanna thank you for givin' me time to breathe
Like a rock, you waited so patiently
While I got it together
Oh, while I figured it out (Yeah, yeah)
I only looked but I never touched
'Cause in my heart it was a picture of us
Holdin' hands, makin' plans
And it's lucky for me you understand
What a girl wants (Yeah), what a girl needs (Yeah)
Whatever makes me happy and sets you free
And I'm thankin' you for knowin' exactly
What a girl wants, what a girl needs
Whatever keeps me in your arms
And I'm thankin' you for givin' it to me
What I want is what'cha got (Ooh, yeah)
And what'cha got, is what I want
There was a time I was blind
I was so confused (Yeah, yeah)
Run away just to hide it all from you
But baby, you knew me better
Mmm, than I knew myself, love
They say if you love something, let it go (Let it go)
If it comes back, it's yours, that's how you know
It's for keeps, yeah, it's for sure (Oh)
And you're ready and willing to give me more than
What a girl wants (Yeah), what a girl needs (Yeah)
Whatever makes me happy and sets you free
And I'm thankin' you for knowin' exactly
What a girl wants, (what) a girl needs
Whatever keeps me in your arms
And I'm thankin' you for givin' it to me, yeah
(What a girl wants)
(What a girl needs)
Somebody sensitive, crazy, sexy, cool like you, yeah, yeah
(What a girl wants)
What a girl needs (What'cha got)
Whoa (Is what I want), oh, yeah
What a girl wants (You're so right), what a girl needs (You're so right)
You let a girl know how much you
Care about her, I swear (I swear)
You're the one who always knew
You knew, you knew, you knew, you knew
Ooh, oh, I'm thankin' you for bein' there for me (What a girl wants)
What a girl needs (Ah, ah)
(Whatever keeps me in your arms) Whatever keeps me in your arms is what I need
Artikel Pilihan