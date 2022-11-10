Lirik Change - Charlie Puth feat James Taylor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Change - Charlie Puth feat James Taylor
Why are we looking down
On our sisters and brothers?
Isn't love, all that we got?
Don't we know everyone's
Got a father and mother?
The day we know we're all the same
Together we can make that change
Look around there are too many of us crying
Not enough love to go around
What a waste of another day
Another good one dying
But I know that the world will change
The day we know we're all the same
Why can't we just get along?
If loving one another's wrong
Then how are we supposed to
Get close to each other?
We gotta make that change, yeah
Why can't we just get along?
What a waste it would be to deny somebody
Of a chance to be their selves
What a waste it would be if we hurt for nothing?
But I know that the world can change
The day we know we're all the same
Why can't we just get along?
If loving one another's wrong
Then how are we supposed to
Get close to each other?
We gotta make that change, yeah
I know we could break apart
We don't have to go that way
Not today
Why can't we just get along?
If loving one another's wrong
Then how are we supposed to
Get close to yeah
Why can't we just get along?
If loving one another's wrong
Then how are we supposed to
Get close to each other?
We gotta make that change, yeah
The change, yeah
