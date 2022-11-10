Lirik Change - Charlie Puth feat James Taylor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Change - Charlie Puth feat James Taylor

Why are we looking down

On our sisters and brothers?

Isn't love, all that we got?

Don't we know everyone's

Got a father and mother?

The day we know we're all the same

Together we can make that change

Look around there are too many of us crying

Not enough love to go around

What a waste of another day

Another good one dying

But I know that the world will change

The day we know we're all the same

Why can't we just get along?

If loving one another's wrong

Then how are we supposed to

Get close to each other?

We gotta make that change, yeah

Why can't we just get along?

What a waste it would be to deny somebody

Of a chance to be their selves

What a waste it would be if we hurt for nothing?

But I know that the world can change

The day we know we're all the same

Why can't we just get along?

If loving one another's wrong

Then how are we supposed to

Get close to each other?

We gotta make that change, yeah

I know we could break apart

We don't have to go that way

Not today

Why can't we just get along?

If loving one another's wrong

Then how are we supposed to

Get close to yeah

Why can't we just get along?

If loving one another's wrong

Then how are we supposed to

Get close to each other?

We gotta make that change, yeah

The change, yeah