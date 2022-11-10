Lirik Lagu No Problem - Nayeon TWICE dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Problem - Nayeon

We stay up until the light

Sunrise in the mornin'

And I can't wait until we reunite

I can help to ease your mind

And even if you're low, sometimes

I can be the one to

Pick you all the way up

Baby, when you're feeling down

You just gotta let me know

No, there ain't no problem

For love

With you and I, tonight

No, nothing can stop us

This time (this time)

Doesn't have to be complicated tonight

No, there ain't no problem (no, no)

For love (for love)

With you and I tonight

No, nothing can stop us

This time (this time)

Doesn't have to be complicated

No, there ain't no problem tonight

For your heart, I'm qualified

We don't need no conversation

We don't have to say goodbye

'Cause baby, you got me right ooh

And even if you're low, sometimes

I can be the one to

Pick you all the way up

Baby, when you're feeling down

Just pick up the phone

No, there ain't no problem

For love

With you and I, tonight

No, nothing can stop us

This time (this time)

Doesn't have to be complicated tonight

No, there ain't no problem (no, no)

For love (for love)

With you and I tonight

No, nothing can stop us

This time (this time)

Doesn't have to be complicated

No, there ain't no problem tonight