Lirik Lagu No Problem - Nayeon TWICE dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Problem - Nayeon
We stay up until the light
Sunrise in the mornin'
And I can't wait until we reunite
I can help to ease your mind
And even if you're low, sometimes
I can be the one to
Pick you all the way up
Baby, when you're feeling down
You just gotta let me know
No, there ain't no problem
For love
With you and I, tonight
No, nothing can stop us
This time (this time)
Doesn't have to be complicated tonight
No, there ain't no problem (no, no)
For love (for love)
With you and I tonight
No, nothing can stop us
This time (this time)
Doesn't have to be complicated
No, there ain't no problem tonight
For your heart, I'm qualified
We don't need no conversation
We don't have to say goodbye
'Cause baby, you got me right ooh
And even if you're low, sometimes
I can be the one to
Pick you all the way up
Baby, when you're feeling down
Just pick up the phone
No, there ain't no problem
For love
With you and I, tonight
No, nothing can stop us
This time (this time)
Doesn't have to be complicated tonight
No, there ain't no problem (no, no)
For love (for love)
With you and I tonight
No, nothing can stop us
This time (this time)
Doesn't have to be complicated
No, there ain't no problem tonight
