Lirik Lagu Please – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 November 2022, 00:41 WIB
Simak lirik lagu Please dari U2 berikut.
Simak lirik lagu Please dari U2 berikut. /YouTube U2VEVO

Lirik Lagu PleaseU2

So you never knew love
Until you crossed the line of grace
Then you never felt wanted
'Till you had someone slap your face
So you never felt alive
Until you almost wasted away
You had to win
You couldn't just pass
The smartest ass
At the top of the class
Your flying colors
Your family tree
And all your lessons in history

Please
Please
Please
Get up off your knees
Please
Please
Please
Please

So you never knew
How low you'd stoop to make that call
And you never knew
What was on the ground 'till they mad you crawl
So you never knew that
The heaven you keep you stole

Your catholic blues
Your convent shoes
Your stick on tattoos
Now they're making the news
Your holy war
Your northern star
Your sermon on the mount
From the booth of your car

Please
Please
Please
Get up off your knees
Please
Please
Please
Leave me out of this

So love is hard and love is tough
But love is not what you're thinking of

September
Streets capsizing
Spilling over
Down the drain
Shards of glass splinters like rain
But you could only feel
Your own pain
October
Talking getting nowhere
November
December
Remember
Are we just starting again

Please
Please
Please
Get up off your knees
Please
Please
Please
Please

1

Daftar Lengkap 69 Obat Sirup yang Dilarang Beredar di Pasaran oleh BPOM Terkait Cemaran Etilen Glikol
2

Tata Cara dan Bacaan Niat Shalat Khusuf Saat Gerhana Bulan Total, Bisa Berjamaah atau Sendiri
3

Niat Sholat Gerhana Lengkap dengan Tata Cara dan Amalan Sunah yang Dianjurkan Rasulullah SAW
4

Tata Cara Shalat Gerhana, Mulai dari Niat hingga Salam
5

Link Live Streaming Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November 2022, Bisa Disaksikan Lewat 2 Tautan Berikut
6

Begal Semakin Marak, Polisi Imbau Perempuan Pengendara Motor Berhati-hati
7

Prediksi Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAKARTA
8

Jam Berapa Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November 2022? Simak Waktunya di Sejumlah Kota Besar di Indonesia
9

Puncak Gerhana Bulan Total Jam Berapa? Berikut Jadwal Lengkap Fase Penampakannya di Indonesia
10

Tata Cara Shalat Khusuf Beserta Bacaan Niatnya, Amalkan saat Gerhana Bulan Total Malam Ini

