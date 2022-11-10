Lirik Lagu Please – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Please – U2

So you never knew love

Until you crossed the line of grace

Then you never felt wanted

'Till you had someone slap your face

So you never felt alive

Until you almost wasted away

You had to win

You couldn't just pass

The smartest ass

At the top of the class

Your flying colors

Your family tree

And all your lessons in history

Please

Please

Please

Get up off your knees

Please

Please

Please

Please

So you never knew

How low you'd stoop to make that call

And you never knew

What was on the ground 'till they mad you crawl

So you never knew that

The heaven you keep you stole

Your catholic blues

Your convent shoes

Your stick on tattoos

Now they're making the news

Your holy war

Your northern star

Your sermon on the mount

From the booth of your car

Please

Please

Please

Get up off your knees

Please

Please

Please

Leave me out of this

So love is hard and love is tough

But love is not what you're thinking of

September

Streets capsizing

Spilling over

Down the drain

Shards of glass splinters like rain

But you could only feel

Your own pain

October

Talking getting nowhere

November

December

Remember

Are we just starting again

Please

Please

Please

Get up off your knees

Please

Please

Please

Please