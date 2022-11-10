Lirik Lagu Please – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

So you never knew love
Until you crossed the line of grace
Then you never felt wanted
'Till you had someone slap your face
So you never felt alive
Until you almost wasted away
You had to win
You couldn't just pass
The smartest ass
At the top of the class
Your flying colors
Your family tree
And all your lessons in history
Please
Please
Please
Get up off your knees
Please
Please
Please
Please
So you never knew
How low you'd stoop to make that call
And you never knew
What was on the ground 'till they mad you crawl
So you never knew that
The heaven you keep you stole
Your catholic blues
Your convent shoes
Your stick on tattoos
Now they're making the news
Your holy war
Your northern star
Your sermon on the mount
From the booth of your car
Please
Please
Please
Get up off your knees
Please
Please
Please
Leave me out of this
So love is hard and love is tough
But love is not what you're thinking of
September
Streets capsizing
Spilling over
Down the drain
Shards of glass splinters like rain
But you could only feel
Your own pain
October
Talking getting nowhere
November
December
Remember
Are we just starting again
Please
Please
Please
Get up off your knees
Please
Please
Please
Please
