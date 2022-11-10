Lirik lagu Get By - Talib Kweli dan Fakta di Baliknya

Get By – Talib Kweli

Yeah

My Lord

Yeah

We sell, crack to our own out the back of our homes

We smell the musk at the dusk in the crack of the dawn

We go through "Epidodes II" like "Attack Of The Clones"

Work 'til we break our back and you hear the crack of the bone

To get by just to get by

Just to get by, just to get by

We commute to computers

Spirits stay mute while you eagles spread rumors

We survivalists, turned to consumers

Just to get by just to get by

Just to get by, just to get by



Ask him why some people got to live in a trailer, cuss like a sailor

I paint a picture with the pen like Norman Mailer

Mi abuela raised three daughters all by herself, with no help

I think about her struggle and I find the strength in myself

These words, melt in my mouth

They hot, like the jail cell in the south

Before my nigga Core bailed me out

To get by, just to get by

Just to get by, just to get by

We do or die like Bed-Stuy through the red sky

With the window of the red eye

Let the lead fly, on some G. Rap shit, "livin' to let die"

This morning, I woke up

Feeling brand new, I jumped up

Feeling my highs (yeah) and my lows (yeah)

In my soul (yeah) and my goals

Just to stop smokin', and stop drinkin'

And I've been thinkin, I've got my reasons

Just to get (by), just to get (by)

Just to get (by), just to get (by)

Just to get (by), just to get (by)

Just to get (by-by-by-by-by-by)

Just to get by

Just to get (by), just to get (by)

Just to get (by, by-by)

We keep it gangster say "fo shizzle", "fo sheezy" and "stayin' crunk"

Its easy to pull a breezy, smoke trees, and we stay drunk

Yo, I activism attackin' the system, the blacks and latin's in prison

Numbers of prison they victim black in the vision

Shit and all they got is rappin' to listen to

I let them know we missin' you, the love is unconditional

Even when the condition is critical, when the livin' is miserable

Your position is pivotal, I ain't bullshittin' you



Now, why would I lie? Just to get by?

Just to get by, we get fly

The TV got us reachin' for stars

Not the ones between Venus and Mars, the ones that be readin' for parts

Some people get breast enhancements and penis enlargers

Saturday sinners, Sunday morning at the feet of the father

They need somethin to rely on, we get high on all types of drug

When, all you really need is love

To get by, just to get by

Just to get by, just to get by

Our parents sing like John Lennon, "imagine all the people watch"

We rock like Paul McCartney from now until the last Beatle drop