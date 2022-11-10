Lirik Lagu Wishes – Jamie Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm throwing out the page I found
The memory 'bout you and I
There's a time I dreamed about
The place we'll go on a summer night
So take me to your deepest heart
Now I really need proof to go on
'Cause my life goes dark
When I know that I can never be your love, oh-oh
Wish we never talked
Wish we never saw
But now I know you're just too far
To catch you with my arms
Wish I never met you
Wish I never touched your hand
On the day I really thought you are
The only one that I could ever really love
I'm not a person that believe
About the things that people talk
But the things you said, they made my world
I never doubted you were wrong, ooh-ooh
So take me to your deepest heart
Now I really need proof to go on
'Cause my life goes dark
When I know that I can never be your love
Oh-oh-oh-oh
