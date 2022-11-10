Lirik Lagu Wishes – Jamie Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wishes – Jamie Miller

I'm throwing out the page I found

The memory 'bout you and I

There's a time I dreamed about

The place we'll go on a summer night

So take me to your deepest heart

Now I really need proof to go on

'Cause my life goes dark

When I know that I can never be your love, oh-oh

Wish we never talked

Wish we never saw

But now I know you're just too far

To catch you with my arms

Wish I never met you

Wish I never touched your hand

On the day I really thought you are

The only one that I could ever really love

I'm not a person that believe

About the things that people talk

But the things you said, they made my world

I never doubted you were wrong, ooh-ooh

So take me to your deepest heart

Now I really need proof to go on

'Cause my life goes dark

When I know that I can never be your love

Oh-oh-oh-oh