Lirik Lagu Slow Dancing in a Burning Room – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow Dancing in a Burning Room – John Mayer

It's not a silly little moment,

It's not the storm before the calm.

This is the deep and dying breath of

This love that we've been working on.

Can't seem to hold you like I want to

So I can feel you in my arms.

Nobody's gonna come and save you,

We pulled too many false alarms.

We're going down,

And you can see it too.

We're going down,

And you know that we're doomed.

My dear,

We're slow dancing in a burning room.

I was the one you always dreamed of,

You were the one I tried to draw.

How dare you say it's nothing to me?

Baby, you're the only light I ever saw.

I'll make the most of all the sadness,

You'll be a bitch because you can.

You try to hit me just to hurt me

So you leave me feeling dirty

'Cause you can't understand.

We're going down,

And you can see it too.

We're going down,

And you know that we're doomed.

My dear,

We're slow dancing in a burning room.

Go cry about it - why don't you?

Go cry about it - why don't you?

Go cry about it - why don't you?

My dear, we're slow dancing in a burning room,

Burning room,

Burning room,

Burning room,

Burning room.