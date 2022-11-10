Lirik Lagu Rewrite the Stars – James Arthur ft. Anne Marie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rewrite the Stars – James Arthur ft. Anne Marie
You know I want you
It's not a secret I try to hide
You know you want me
So don't keep saying our hands are tied
You claim it's not in the cards
And fate is pulling you miles away
And out of a reach from me
But you're here in my heart
So who can stop me if I decide that you're my destiny?
What if we rewrite the stars?
Say you were made to be mine?
Nothing could keep us apart
You'd be the one I was meant to find
It's up to you, and it's up to me
No one could say what we get to be
So why don't we rewrite the stars?
And maybe the world could be ours tonight
You think it's easy
You think I don't wanna run to you, yeah
But there are mountains (But there are mountains)
And there are doors that we can't walk through
I know you're wondering why
Because we're able to be just you and me within these walls
But when we go outside
You're gonna wake up and see that it was hopeless after all
No one can rewrite the stars (Rewrite the stars)
How can you say you'll be mine?
Everything keeps us apart
And I'm not the one you were meant to find
(the one you were meant to find)
It's not up to you, it's not up to me, yeah
When everyone tells us what we can be (Tells us what we can)
And how can we rewrite the stars?
Say that the world can be ours tonight (Be ours)
All I want is to fly with you
All I want is to fall with you
So just give me all of you
It feels impossible
It's not impossible
Is it impossible?
Say that it's possible
And how do we rewrite the stars?
Say you were made to be mine?
And nothing could keep us apart
'Cause you are the one I was meant to find
It's up to you, and it's up to me
No one could say what we get to be
And why don't we rewrite the stars?
Changing the world to be ours
You know I want you
It's not a secret I try to hide
But I can't have you
We're bound to break and my hands are tied
Kredit Lagu Rewrite the Stars – James Arthur ft. Anne-Marie
