Lirik Lagu Overboard – Justin Bieber ft. Jessica Jarrell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 November 2022, 03:10 WIB
OverboardJustin Bieber ft. Jessica Jarrell

[Jessica Jarrell]
It feels like we've been out at sea:
So back and forth – that's how it seems.
And when I wanna talk you say to me
That if it's meant to be it will be.

So crazy is this thing we call "love".
And now that we've got it, we just can't give up.
I'm reaching out for you.
Got me out here in the water, and I...

[Justin Bieber]
I'm overboard,
And I need your love to pull me up.
I can't swim on my own.
It's too much.
Feels like I'm drowning without your love.
So, throw yourself out to me, my lifesaver.

Life saver, oh, life saver.
My life saver.
Life saver, oh, life saver.

Never understood you when you'd say
You wanted me to meet you halfway.
I felt like I was doing my part.
You kept thinking you were coming up short.
It's funny how things change 'cause now I see.

So crazy is this thing we call "love".
And now that we've got it, we just can't give up.
I'm reaching out for you.
Got me out here in the water and I...

[Justin Bieber (Jessica Jarrell)]
I'm overboard. (Overboard.)
And I need your love (your love) to pull me up (to pull me up).
I can't swim on my own.
It's too much. (It's too much.)
Feels like I'm drowning without your love (your love).
So, throw yourself out to me, my lifesaver.

[Justin Bieber and Jessica Jarrell]
It's supposed to be some give and take, I know.
But you're only taking and not giving anymore.
So, what do I do? (So, what do I do?)
'Cause I still love you. (Still love you, baby.)
And you're the only one who can save me.

Editor: Tita Salsabila

